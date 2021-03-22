Alabama and UCF are both finalists in Tiger Target’s top 8





Auburn football has always been associated with the University of Alabama, and there was an entire ESPN documentary detailing the rivalry all the way up to Cam Newton’s triumphant title win. The connection is clear as the two teams compete in the same conference, the same division within that conference, competing for the hearts of Alabamians across Yellowhammer State. Now UCF is another team that Tiger fans can expect when it comes to competition for recruits. With Gus Malzahn at the helm, the Knights are looking to break into the top 10 and crash the College Football Playoff conversation. Years of success in the Plains allowed Malzahn and UCF to cache most of the recruits in the Alabama / Georgia regions of a top school. The Knights have had the home edge when it comes to recruits in the Sunshine State. That said, success will have to be in place in the 2021 season to support all of the preseason hype that his hiring has brought to the program. On the other hand, UCF is already in the conversation for top recruits, with Keahnist Thompson listing the University of Central Florida in its last eight schools, along with Alabama and Auburn football: My top 8 schools are …

south carolina @BuienRadarNL pic.twitter.com/331acwN1w6 – Keahnist Thompson (@keahnist) March 21, 2021 The SEC is the most represented school in Thompson’s finalist pool, with bottom feeder South Carolina and newly formed top dog Texas A&M joining the Tide and Tigers as teams still in the running. Texas, Miami and USC each represent the sole representative of the Big 12, ACC, and Pac-12, respectively. Then of course there is UCF of the American (AAC). With their old-school rival on the field in Alabama and new-school rival on the recruiting field in UCF, Auburn Football is in a heated competition to add the # 18th-ranked strong defensive end in the country for the class of 2022.







