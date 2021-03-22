Fans of NJ-based NFL movies are big winners in new broadcast deals





Tucked away in the new broadcast deals released by the NFL was this nugget, according to the Boston Globe: There was one footnote in the deal that should be of particular interest to NFL Films junkies. Peacock now has the rights to launch his own NFL channel, featuring classic games and NFL Films series, library and archival materials such as the A Football Life documentary series, Super Bowl films and much more. This is a treasure trove and hopefully it will feature plenty of vintage movies produced by Ed and Steve Sabol. Honestly, we all need more Football Follies in our lives. The NFL announced historic deals on Thursday with NBC CBS FOX ESPN and Amazon securing the broadcasting rights for the next decade. The deals include digital rights for NBC (Peacock), CBS (Paramount +) and ESPN (ESPN +In addition, the league announced that Amazon will be the new home for the Thursday Night Football package. Per NFL Communication: With these agreements, the NFL has expanded its digital footprint to reach a wider audience, while retaining its commitment to keep all NFL games on wireless television. The new agreements start with the 2023 season and run through the 2033 season. Also included in the deal is the award of a pair of Super Bowls to ESPN / ABC. CBS, FOX and NBC will each air three Super Bowls, while ABC will carry two during the term of the agreements. The following is the Super Bowl airing schedule through 2033. CBS: 2023, 2027, 2031

FOX: 2024, 2028, 2032

NBC: 2025, 2029, 2033

ESPN / ABC: 2026, 2030 In addition, there will be a greater opportunity to flex games to Sunday Night Football and Monday Night Football, so fans can watch more meaningful games in prime time.

