Road Safety World Series: Yuvraj Singh and Yusuf Pathan Play Road Safety World Series Title as Sachin Tendulkar-Led India Legends | Cricket News







All-rounder Yusuf Pathan played the lead in the team’s win with an unbeaten 62 and two wickets for 26 runs, limiting Sri Lanka to 167/7 in 20 overs, while chasing 182 on Sunday night.

Swashbuckling opener Sanath Jayasuriya scored 43 while skipper Tillakaratne Dilshan died cheaply for 21. WOW …. ECSTATIC … Over the moon! Well played #TeamIndia! #RoadSafetyWorldSeries https://t.co/PIWF2ONQv0 – Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) 1616355232000 RAIPUT: India Legends won the first edition of the Road Safety World Series T20 after beating Sri Lanka Legends by 14 runs in the final here.All-rounder Yusuf Pathan played the lead in the team’s win with an unbeaten 62 and two wickets for 26 runs, limiting Sri Lanka to 167/7 in 20 overs, while chasing 182 on Sunday night.Swashbuckling opener Sanath Jayasuriya scored 43 while skipper Tillakaratne Dilshan died cheaply for 21. Previously, Yuvraj Singh and Yusuf went berserk and beat up half centuries to see India Legends post a competitive 181/4.

Yuvraj made 60 of 41 balls with four borders and an equal number of sixes, while Yusuf remained unbeaten with 62 in 36 balls, with four borders and five sixes.

Aside from the two, legendary batsman and skipper Sachin Tendulkar got a stylish 30, which spanned five borders. Well done youngsters !!! congratulations #indian legends @sachin_rt @virendersehwag @MohammadKaif https://t.co/kxJdNgUf67 – Yuvraj Singh (@ YUVSTRONG12) 1616352420000 To the Lankans, none of the bowlers was impressive as Rangana Herath, Sanath Jayasuriya, Farveez Maharoof and Kaushalya Weeraratne each took one wicket.

India lost their first wicket to themselves in the third when Virender Sehwag was rasterized by Rangana Herath.

In the next round, Tendulkar swept Dilshan for back-to-back boundaries, before S Badrinath was locked up for the wicket by Jayasuriya. Was fun playing the # RoadSafetyWorldSeries2021 and spending time in the park with friends and winning the tournaments https://t.co/xydLh2CLFd – Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) 1616350890000 Yuvraj got a classy boundary at Dhammika Prasad before the two remained silent for the next few overs.

Yuvraj then hit Dilshan for two sixes and by the end of the 10th, India was 77/2. Even after so many years, nothing compares to that winning feeling! #champions #teamwork #roadsafetyworldseries https://t.co/PTXCpLMpDC – Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) 1616350706000 Short scores: India Legends 181/4 (Yusuf Pathan 62 *, Yuvraj Singh 60) defeated Sri Lanka Legends 167/7 (Sanath Jayasuriya 43, Chinthaka Jayasinghe 40; Yusuf Pathan 2/26) by 14 runs. Ye team Hai apni #india https://t.co/pno0yZX4WD – Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) 1616366004000 What a game of cricket! Happy to be part of the champion team. This win will be remembered for a long time to come https://t.co/gVnU1GTNiW – Yusuf Pathan (@iamyusufpathan) 1616350676000 Champion team, champion things @ IndiaLegends1 #RoadSafetyWorldSeries https://t.co/slBIlIwYUu – Vinay Kumar R (@Vinay_Kumar_R) 1616355465000 Was nice to be at the park again # RoadSafetyWorldSeries2021 #Champions https://t.co/R91tUKcTKP – S. Badrinath (@s_badrinath) 1616353890000







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos