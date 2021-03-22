IU men’s tennis home swept by Northwest 0-4





IU men’s tennis lost to Northwestern this weekend, the first outdoor home game of the season. The Wildcats defeated the Hoosiers 4-0. While we didn’t win, we all fought very hard, said senior Andrew Redding. Our effort was there, we had a good attitude, and we gave everything we had. I don’t think anyone has anything to worry about, we just need to learn from what we could have done better. Freshman Ilya Tiraspolsky and graduate student William Piekarsky started the match with a 6-4 win over No. 3 in doubles for IU. Northwestern answered back, victorious at No. 1 and No. 2 and occupied the doubles. Junior Patrick Fletchall and Redding lost 7-6 (7-5), while graduate student Bennett Crane and sophomore Luka Vukovic lost 7-6 (7-2). The doubles came to an end, right down to the tiebreakers, Redding said. In other courts, we had people from the third set fighting back not to take down. I said it like it just wasn’t our day. Northwestern got off to a fiery start and jumped to a 2-0 lead when Fletchall fell 6-4 and 6-1 on number 6 singles. Junior Vikash Singh also lost in straight sets, going 7-5, 6-1 at number 4 singles. Redding fought on number 2 basehits, but fell in two sets and went 7-6 (7-1) and 6-4. This loss sealed the game for the Wildcats. Crane, junior Carson Haskin and Vukovic each moved their No. 1, No. 3 and No. 5 singles matches to three sets, but they were left unfinished. The biggest thing I noticed was that Luka and Carson both lost their first sets, but then fought back really hard to win their second sets, Redding said. Getting them to push for that and even get set-wise was really great for the team and the atmosphere. This is the 82nd time the two programs have met since their first matchup in 1930. The loss sets the IU’s all-time record at exactly 0.500 against Northwestern, with each team posting 41 wins. IU will hit the road next weekend, facing Wisconsin on March 26 and Minnesota on March 28. The Hoosiers want to continue a two-game win streak against the Badgers and end a two-game loss series with the Gophers. We consider it a must-win for this next game, for the next two games, Redding said. The mindset is that we expected to win and just leave it at that, nothing else. We would get the job done and come back.







