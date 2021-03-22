Cowboys’ Keanu Neal switches from safety to WLB





Keanu Neal spent five seasons with Safety in Atlanta. Not only will the newly seared Dallas Cowboy change cities, but he will also move into a new position. NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported that the Cowboys are planning to switch Neal to a weak linebacker, according to sources aware of the situation. There was speculation of a possible move before Neal agreed to a one-year, $ 5 million deal with the Cowboys this weekend. Neal’s tough style and ability to counter-flight make the switch to linebacker an intriguing move. Considering that Dan Quinn, Cowboys’ new defensive coordinator, never made that move in Atlanta, it adds extra importance to the position swap. We’ve seen more protections trying to switch to linebacker in recent years – called the ‘lender’ in some schemes – in recent years to mixed results. We’ll see if Neal can make a positive transition. If he becomes an impactful linebacker, Neal would enter the open market the next off-season for more options. A Pro Bowl safety in 2017, Neal’s career has been badly hit by injuries. He missed all but four matches from 2018-2019. On the field, however, he has proven to be an enforcer with reach. He has performed at least 100 tackles in every season that he has played at least 14 games. Now that Neal has made the switch to linebacker, the question is what it means for Leighton Vander Esch and Jaylon Smith. LVE seems destined to patrol the center. Smith was able to get to the hasty LEO role in Quinn’s system, given his talent for rushing the passer-by. Be that as it may, Neal moving to linebacker provides the Cowboys with mid-level versatility in defense, especially upgrading cover. Due to the move, the Cowboys are still looking for extra safety help. Rapoport reported that the Cowboys are hosting agents Malik Hooker and Damontae Kazee for free. The latter also played under Quinn in Atlanta.

