Lashing New Zealand beer furiously at Steve Smith





The ‘There No Crying in Cricket’ is a brutal swipe at Steve Smith. Image: AAP / Getty A New Zealand brewer has taken a brutal swipe with Steve Smith and some of his Australian teammates with a new beer called ‘There’s no crying in cricket.’ Andrew Childs, founder of Behemoth Brewing, says 100 cases of their new IPA are going to Australia these two weeks to Kiwis’ recent win in their T20 series BRUTAL: Former Aussie cricket attacked on junior footy ‘OH MY GOD’: Cricket world is breaking loose at an ‘absurd’ moment “We wanted to have it in time to quarantine the Aussie boys while they were here,” Mr. Childs told AAP. “We didn’t have it ready in time. “So now it’s a nice way to celebrate the series victory for New Zealand. They don’t happen that often.” The new beer comes complete with sandpaper on the can, referencing The scandal that messed the ball in Australia in 2018 in South Africa. The name ‘No Crying in Cricket’ refers to Smith, David Warner and then-coach Darren Lehmann who all broke down during press conferences about the scandal. Smith and Warner both broke up when they saw the media upon their arrival in Australia. Lehmann was also in tears when he announced his resignation not long after. Smith and Warner were both banned for their roles in the scandal for 12 months, while Cameron Bancroft was banned for nine months. Warner was banned from taking a leadership role on the Australian team, while Smith was not given a leadership role for two years. David Warner and Darren Lehmann also broke down in tears at the time. Image: Getty Behemoth Brewing’s latest swipe at Australian cricket Marketed in Australia as Chur Brewing, the beer is far from the company’s first provocative label. An “Im-peach-ment” peach sour ale, a “Collusion” American hopped Russian imperial stout, and a “Dump The Trump” American pale ale were all released during Donald Trump’s presidency. And Mr. Childs, a self-proclaimed cricket tragic, also made the “Underarm” trans-Tasman IPA two years ago after the 2018 ball sabotage incident. Story continues “As the old saying goes, New Zealanders support two teams. New Zealand and anyone facing Australia,” he said. The latest beer is made with three Tasmanian hops: Galaxy, Vic secret and a tasting hop called 016. “It’s a very moist, ripe tropical fruit, like a very ripe pineapple, a little bit of passion fruit,” he said. “It’s a clear IPA, not hazy, more of a West Coast IPA. “About five percent of our hops are Australian and we’ve saved up for a full Aussie.” with AAP click here to sign up for our newsletter for the latest and most recent stories from Australia and around the world.

