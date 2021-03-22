A pipeline for recruitment could emerge in Georgia





This would be very good for football in Nebraska. Nebraska football has had success in recruitment in the state of Georgia in recent times. It looks like they are going after another prospect in the state as well. 2022 cornerback Ryland Gandy is located high in Nebraska according to a report from Steve Wilfong ($) from 247Sports, Gandy is the 73rd overall cornerback in the 2022 class and the 70th overall player in his class from the state of Georgia according to the 247Sports Composite rankings. In addition to Nebraska, Gandy also has offerings from Boston College, Auburn, Cincinnati, and Colorado. What could he contribute to the Nebraska football program? Measuring 6 feet, 170 pounds, it’s on the small side for an angle. However, size isn’t much of an issue for him in terms of how he plays. He’s very good in terms of male coverage, and can stick with his bigger competitions with ease. That quality would be very helpful in the Big Ten conference, where receivers and violations are explosive every Saturday. Normally I would say a corner of its size fits better in the slot. However, if he came to Nebraska, I could see him playing outside. His speed is something that makes this possible, and his instinct allows him to keep up with the game. He’s a player I could see succeeding in the Nebraska football defense because he has that athletics the program is looking for in their corners. Currently, Nebraska football has one commitment in their league for 2022. Ernest Hausmann holds that distinction. They certainly have room to grow and build. Perhaps even more remarkable about the Nebraska-Gandy connection is that he is from Buford, Georgia. Nebraska has already pulled in two pledges from the area in Gabe Ervin and Malik Williams. If they could land Gandy, that would be another step in their belt for that part of the state. It would be extremely helpful to build a pipeline there, because then somewhere in the southern part of the country they knew they could land a few players. It will be interesting to see if Gandy chooses Nebraska. He is known to have a high opinion of the program, and they can benefit from it in many ways. Perhaps more than just landing Gandy, I’m curious if they go back to the up-and-coming source that is Buford.

