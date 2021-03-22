Badgers Get No. 1 Seed in Bridgeport Regional for NCAA Men’s Hockey Tournament | College Sports









TODD ​​D. MILEWSKY

Tony Granato was talking to his old coach a few weeks ago when the topic of the NCAA tournament came up. The University of Wisconsin men’s hockey team has been on track to break a six-year absence from the field of 16 for most of the second half of the season. Where the badgers would play, however, went to the unveiling of the bracket on Sunday. Barry Melrose told Granato, who played for him with the NHL’s Los Angeles Kings, that he would be working on the ESPN broadcasts of games in Bridgeport, Connecticut. I have to be honest: I don’t think they are sending us to Bridgeport, Granato recalled to Melrose. The committee not only placed the badgers there, it also gave them region No. 1 seed. UW will make its first NCAA tournament in seven years against Bemidji State on Friday at noon in Bridgeport. UMass and Lake Superior State were also assigned to Bridgeport regional, playing at 5:30 p.m. on Friday. The winners of the semi-finals will play on ESPNU on Saturday at 3 p.m. for a place in the Frozen Four. North Dakota, Boston College, and Minnesota were safe bets to be regional No. 1 seeds. The fourth came down to UW (20-9-1), Minnesota State (20-4-1) and maybe UMass (16-5-4). A selection process that was subjective for the first time in nearly a quarter of a century and a vote by committee members put the Big Ten champion of regular season Badgers in that spot.

