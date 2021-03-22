Sports
Alabama Football Spring 2021 preview
Last week, spring football returned to the University of Alabama.
Fans of the Crimson Tide are raving about this edition of athletes taking to the field like NickSabanand the program appears to be repeating itself as national champions. With 15 practice sessions, including the A-Day Game, Touchdown Alabama Magazine’s staff writers will provide in-depth previews of marquee players.
As we continue the attack, the next profile piece is about Brian Robinson Jr.
Brian Robinson Jr.
Classification:Fifth-year senior
Position: Run back
– Residence: Tuscaloosa, Ala.
-Height:6-1
-Weight:228 lbs
-Strengths:Size, power, experience, footwork, production, leadership, work ethic
– Weak points:Speed, skills to catch pass
OverviewNajee Harris is chasing the National Football League, so Brian Robinson opens this spring as the primary running back for the University of Alabama.
Like Harris, he came to the Crimson Tide in the highest-grossing signing class of 2017. Robinson arrived four-star from Hillcrest High School, waiting behind Harris, Damien Harris, Josh Jacobs and Bo Scarbrough for a chance to get a featured player. to become.
The 6-foot-1,228-pounder has given solid production under Nick Saban, with a total of 274 carriers rushing for 1,361 yards with 15 career touchdowns in four seasons.
Over the past two years, Robinson hastily returned at least 90 porters and more than 400 meters. Last season, he gained 483 yards with six scores out of 91 attempts to help the Tide capture a College Football Playoff National Championship.
When discussing Robinson with reporters, Saban is enthusiastic about his toughness, leadership, and production in terms of sharing backfield responsibilities.
He trained off-season with Dr. Matt Rhea and Robinson are looking forward to a successful season in the fall. He has always worn exceptional size, strength, footwork and production.
Robinson is a one-cut, north / south runner.
He runs behind his pads and shows patience by allowing blocks. His two biggest problems are speed and pass-catch skills.
Today, college football produces escape-speed backs with soft backfield hands.
Alabama fans saw this with Najee Harris in 2020.
Four of his 26 rushed touchdowns came on runs in excess of 20 yards, while also catching 43 passes for 425 yards and four scores. Robinson doesn’t have the acceleration that Harris has gained; however, it does not mean that he cannot develop it.
This will be important for him to pick up as he plans to become the number 1 rusher for the Tide. Also, the NFL requires running backs to be an asset in passing play. Last season, he had a total of six receptions, so Bill O’Brien needs to involve Robinson more as a receiver.
If he improves in both areas, Robinson will follow Harris’s excellent season with his own performance.
He would also put himself in a position to garner respect as a high-round NFL Draft pick for 2022.
No one has surpassed Robinson in Alabama’s Fourth Quarter Program, and he expects to hold that energy through the spring. The goal for him is to improve his speed and hands as a receiver. Robinson is willing to hold off Keilan Robinson and Jase McClellan as primary back this semester.
Stephen M. Smith is the editor and senior writer forTouchdown Alabama Magazine
