BOYS HOCKEY: L / DC sets sights on Hutchinson, Section 3A title game | Sport

The Litchfield / Dassel-Cokato boys’ hockey team has become a scoring juggernaut in the playoffs.
L / DC, the second seed in the Section 3A tournament, scored 14 goals in the first two playoff games last week as it progressed to the championship.
The Dragons, 9-8-2, will meet best-seeded Hutchinson, 12-6-2, Wednesday at 7pm at Burich Arena in Hutchinson with a spot in the State Class A Hockey Tournament at stake.
L / DC reached the section championship game with a flurry of foul, rolling past Luverne 8-0 on Thursday and then bouncing 6-0 at New Ulm in Saturday’s semi-final at the Litchfield Civic Arena.
The Dragons have lived off a balanced scoring attack all season, and it has continued into the postseason. Seven different players scored against Luverne, with junior forward Gavyn Lund being the lone repeat scorer.
Against New Ulm, all six goals were scored by another player, although Logan Benson had three assists in the second half to go along with an unassisted goal. Benson has 22 points in the season, including a team leader on eight goals and 14 assists. Jack Hillmann has 18 points on eight goals and 10 assists.
The Dragons’ dominance of both playoff games was reflected in shots, with L / DC outwitting its two opponents 118-35.
They will have to continue their aggressive style of play if they hope to get past Hutchinson.
The Tigers defeated Worthington 8-1 in the first round of the sectional tournament, then Willmar was eliminated 6-2 in the semi-final on Saturday.
The teams met twice in the regular season, with Hutchinson having the advantage of a win and a draw. A 3-3 tie came in the first meeting on February 2, while Hutchinson defeated the Dragons 5-4 two weeks later.
In the second meeting, Hutchinson jumped to a 4-1 lead in the first period before L / DC came back with three consecutive goals to even the match, only to have Hutchinson score late in the third to claim the win.
The teams also have a post-season history, with Hutchinson beating the Dragons 8-1 last season in the Section 3A championship match that opened a close game with six third-period scores. The teams also met in the semifinals of the section in 2016, with L / DC claiming a 5-4 win en route to the state tournament.
Both teams have come into contact with heat and cold this season.
L / DC started the season 4-1, but then hit a four-game winless streak (one tie and three losses), along with another three-game losing streak that gave the Dragons six losses in seven games. But they won four out of six when they entered the section finals.
Hutchinson has a three-game win streak, the fourth of the season. But the Tigers have also had tough times, including a four-game winless streak (three losses and a draw) just before the current win streak.
The Tigers are led by junior forward KK Starretts 14 goals and 15 assists. Junior Brady Knorr has 15 goals and seven assists.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit