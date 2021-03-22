USMNT’s Reyna Sargent can play friendly against Northern Ireland





The U.S. Football Association announced several updates on Monday to the roster of the United States men’s national team, which will play in friendly matches against Jamaica and Northern Ireland over the next week. Caen’s Nicholas Gioacchini has been re-admitted to the squad, while Joshua Sargent from Werder Bremen, Giovanni Reyna from Borussia Dortmund and Chris Richards from Hoffenheim from their clubs are allowed to participate in the game in Northern Ireland. – Carlisle: Can this USMNT team come to the Tokyo Olympics?

– Stream ESPN FC daily on ESPN + (US only) The FIFA Council recently enacted temporary rules that exempt clubs from releasing players for international duty if they are required to observe a minimum of five days in quarantine upon their return. Those restrictions had previously forced Gioacchini to withdraw, while Sargent, Reyna and Richards had to leave after the game in Jamaica. But due to updated COVID-19 quarantine protocols in the players’ respective areas, Gioacchini was allowed to return, while the other three can now remain with the US squad throughout the camp. The squad is now back to 26 player games against Jamaica on March 25 in Wiener Neustadt, Austria and Northern Ireland in Belfast, three days later. Wolfsburg defender John Brooks and Boavista defender Reggie Cannon will still have to return to their clubs after the game in Jamaica. DETAILED ROSTER PER POSITION (Club / Country; Caps / Goals): TARGETHOLDERS (3): Ethan Horvath (Club Brugge / BEL; 4/0), Chituru Odunze (Leicester City / ENG; 0/0), Zack Steffen (Manchester City / ENG; 19/0) DEFENDERS (10): John Brooks * (Wolfsburg / DE; 39/3), Reggie Cannon * (Boavista / POR; 13/0), Sergio Dest (Barcelona / ESP; 5/0), Aaron Long (New York Red Bulls; 19/3) , Matt Miazga (Anderlecht / BEL; 20/1), Erik Palmer-Brown (Austria Wien / AUT; 2/0), Tim Ream (Fulham / ENG; 41/1), Bryan Reynolds (Roma / ITA; 0/0 ), Chris Richards (Hoffenheim / DE; 1/0), Antonee Robinson (Fulham / ENG; 8/0) MIDDLE FIELDS (7): Brenden Aaronson (Red Bull Salzburg / AUT; 2/1), Kellyn Acosta (Colorado Rapids; 25/2), Christian Cappis (Hobro / DEN; 0/0), Luca de la Torre (Heracles / NED; 1/0) , Sebastian Lletget (LA Galaxy; 4/18), Yunus Musah (Valencia / ESP; 2/0), Owen Otasowie (Wolverhampton Wanderers / ENG; 1/0) FORWARD (6): Daryl Dike (Barnsley / ENG; 1/0), Nicholas Gioacchini (Caen / FRA; 2/2), Christian Pulisic (Chelsea / ENG; 34/14), Gio Reyna (Borussia Dortmund / GER; 2/1), Josh Sargent (Werder Bremen / GER; 12/5), Jordan Siebatcheu (Young Boys / SUI; 0/0)

