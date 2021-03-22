There was no point in not having series in India and Pakistan: Raja bats for matches between India and Pakistan in the World Test Championship





Former Pakistani captain and renowned commentator Ramiz Raja has stressed that arch-rivals India and Pakistan should play in the next cycle of the ICC World Test Championship. Speaking on YouTube channel Cricket Bazz, Raja also said there should be a separate window for WTC where each team should face each other to attract more sponsorship for the game’s longest format. The current format was skewed and lengthy and it made no sense not to have series in India and Pakistan. Teams didn’t play the same number of games and even the points system was weird. There should have been a three-month window and everyone should have been playing against each other, Ramiz said. READ | India vs England: Virat Kohli, Bhuvaneswar Kumar reveal new ways to dominate The next time the WTC is held, no cricket should be held at that time if you want to promote and breathe life into Test cricket and also attract sponsors for this format. Sponsorship only comes when you don’t give sponsors another option to park their money, he added. The Virat Kohli-led Indian cricket team beat England 3-1 at home to reach the final of the mega ICC event that kicks off at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton on June 18. They will face Kane Williamson’s New Zealand who finished in second place in the WTC points table. Meanwhile, the cricketer turned commentator also expressed concern over concerns over Pakistan’s disappointing record in away games. He suggested that the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) should plan six months in advance for better preparation in the future. The condition of our trips is bad. I don’t mind if you fight and lose but if you already know you are going to South Africa, Australia, England, New Zealand and you will lose so how will your fan base increase and how will you gain confidence in the system , he said. Pakistan should plan six months for a trip abroad and determine which areas to work in when you travel. The new fate that is coming, you have to educate them like that. In that respect, we are lagging behind, causing frustration. But if we play and win more at home, then it will help us and we will confidently go on exits, he concluded.

