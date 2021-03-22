Utah State Men’s Tennis Road Swing ends in Loss at No. 19 Arizona State





Next game: Saint Mary’s 3/25/2021 | 11 hours TEMPE, Ariz. Utah State men’s tennis (7-4) closed its four-game road leg on Sunday, when it fell to No. 19 Arizona State, 4-1. Arizona State quickly made doubles, earning the point with victories at the numbers 1 and 2. The third doubles match remained unfinished, with the fifth year Sergiu Bucur and redshirt freshmen Souf El Mesbahi level with their opponent at 4-4. The Sun Devils added their lead with a quick win over No. 2 in singles, but the remaining five Aggies fought in each of their matches. Sophomore Roko Savin earned the lone run for USU, beating George Stoupe in straight sets (6-4, 7-6) in fourth place. The last four games went to three sets, but the Sun Devils won the game with a win in third place, leaving fifth and sixth places unfinished. The Aggies will return home for a few games this week, hosting Saint Mary’s on Thursday, March 25 at 11am and then Montana State on Sunday, March 28 at 5pm. Fans can follow USU’s men’s tennis team on Twitter @USUMensTennis, on Facebook at UtahStateMensTennis, or on Instagram at USUMensTennis. Aggie fans can also follow the Utah State athletics program on Twitter at @USUAthletics, on Facebook at Utah State University Athletics, or on Instagram at @USU Athletics. RESULTS

Arizona State 4, Utah State 1

Double 1. Nathan Ponwith / George Stoupe (ASU) defeats. Felipe Acosta Javier Ruiz (USU) 6-2

2. Makey Rakotomalala / Tim Ruehl (ASU) def. Jack Ninteman Roko Savin (USU) 6-0

3. Moritz Hoffmann / Jonah Wilson (ASU) vs. Sergiu Bucur Souf El Mesbahi (USU) 4-4 unfinished Singles 1. Tim Ruehl (ASU) def. Sergiu Bucur (USU) 6-1, 4-6, 6-0

2. Makey Rakotomalala (ASU) def. Felipe Acosta (USU) 6-1, 6-0

3. Christian Lerby (ASU) def. Souf El Mesbahi (USU) 6-7, 6-3, 6-3

4. Roko Savin (USU) def. George Stoupe (ASU) 6-4, 7-6

5. Spencer Brachman (ASU) vs. Javier Ruiz (USU) 6-4, 3-6, 5-5 unfinished

6. Jonah Wilson (ASU) vs. Keanu Rigby (USU) 6-7, 7-7, 3-5 unfinished Match notes State of Utah: 7-4

State of Arizona: 12-3

Order of arrival: doubles – 2, 1; Singles – 2, 4, 1, 3 – TO BELIEVE –

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos