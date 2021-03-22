Comanche football coach Stephen Hermesmeyer accepts a new job at Troy

Stephen Hermesmeyer has set a record of 84-64 with 12 playoff berths in 13 seasons as head football coach at Winters and Comanche combined.

But a 1997 graduate of Angelo State University has more than a winning record to his new job in Troy, located between Waco and Temple off Interstate 35. Hermesmeyer has earned a reputation as a solid athletic director, earned through his impeccable organizational skills and attention. for everyone. sport.

In the locker room, football helmets, shoulder pads and practice equipment of Hermesmeyers players are hung in the same place in the same way. During the low season, the equipment is stored in the same neat way.

That’s from my mom and dad, said Hermesmeyer, who grew up a small town in Panhandle. We all had weekly chores around the house, whether it was dusting or vacuuming. My parents pondered that we would get a clean house and a nice garden.

Hermesmeyer turned those childhood lessons into coaching.

I truly believe that if you are the athletic director you should want your facilities to be clean and to look nice. If someone came over to visit, it says something about you if your locker room is cluttered with stuff all thrown in the floor, he said.

Those things come under what I call the little things that help us in life. We get opportunities to prove ourselves with bigger challenges when we take care of the little things, be it keeping the weight room clean or cleaning the bus after a football trip.

Hermesmeyer coached one of the most successful seasons in school history with both Winters and Comanche. But he’s also known as an AD who oversees all sports, from hiring coaches to encouraging the teams to make sure guidelines are followed.

After my first football season as a head coach at Winters (in 2008), I learned that football lasts about four months a year and that there are eight months left for other sports, Hermesmeyer said. Some kids in those sports also play football, but others don’t. And they deserve the support of the athletic directors as much as the footballers.

If you roll a ball there, you have to want to be competitive and try to win.

As an AD / head coach at a smaller school, skills are also required for hiring coaches who can effectively learn multiple sports.

I want to hire the best baseball coach and teacher I can find, but they also have to coach basketball or football, Hermesmeyer said. I want them to love their sport, but they need to flip a switch and become a professional at coaching other sports too.

I want the kids to see that our coaches are teachers just like everyone else at school.

Hermesmeyer coached Winters to a 9-4 record and two playoff wins in 2011, one of six years in which the Blizzards have won multiple playoff games in a season.

He also coached Comanche to a record of 61-42 and eight playoff berths over the past nine seasons. That included a 12-2 finish and the state quarter-finals in 2017, when the Indians tied the school record with three playoff wins in a season.

Hermesmeyer achieved these feats with a philosophy of playing physical football, including the old-school, quarterback-under-center Wing-T attack. It is an offense that relies on sweeps, power and misleading runs, trap block, and play-action passes.

That philosophy should provide an interesting contrast for Hermesmeyer, who has coached his entire career in West Texas. It now relocates to District 11-3A Division I along the Interstate 35 corridor. His new seven-team district includes traditional programs more known for their widespread crime scenes such as Rockdale, Cameron Yoe, Lorena, Little River Academy, Caldwell and McGregor.

I know football has changed a lot, with more teams moving to the spread and passing game. There’s nothing wrong with that, said Hermesmeyer. My philosophy is that your offense should be similar to your defense. If we want to be physical in defense, we have to be physical in offense.

I think that makes me the odd man out, but that could be a good thing. Having everyone else in the spread means teams only have three days to prepare for what we do differently. That gives us an advantage.

Troy has had recent success, including a 12-2 finish in 2019, as a downhill team that should ease Hermesmeyers’ transition.

The 48-year-old coach said there was no particular reason to leave Comanche.

It was nothing but we enjoyed nine great years at Comanche, said Hermesmeyer. I couldn’t have asked for more from the players, the school and the community. It was just time for me to make a professional change.

Troy has been successful, and they are in a really tough neighborhood. That’s the catch for me. It’s something to get me back on track. I’ve never been one to go around the places I’ve coached just once. I see this (Troy) as my last coaching job.