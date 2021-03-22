Saturday sports round: women’s tennis remains unbeaten, volleyball wins and more

With several fall sports teams in North Carolina adding spring seasons to their 2020-2021 schedules, The Daily Tar Heel will repeat some of the action from this spring’s busy weekends in rounds every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.

Volleyball: UNC 3, Wake Forest 1 (Friday)

The Tar Heels got off to a slow start to the game, dropping the first set, 25-19. UNC struggled not only with its defense but also with hitting as the teams success rate was only 0.115 against Wake Forests .235.

In the second set, North Carolina was much more energetic. Sophomore Skyy Howard began to establish her presence, and UNC was able to repent on his attacking odds en route to a 25-21 victory.

Service pressure was the name of the game in the third set, as junior libero Ryan Shannon gave the Tar Heels early momentum with back-to-back aces. UNC continued its strong game for the rest of the set, eventually winning 25-16.

Although trailed early in the fourth set, the Tar Heels pulled out late to take a 25-20 win. UNC relied on his block to seal the win, as the team finished with five blocks in the final set.

Howard led the Tar Heels with 16 kills, while sophomore libero Karenna Wurl started the defense with 18 digs.

Karlie Nielson, Staff Writer

Women’s tennis: UNC 6, Duke 1 (Friday)

The No. 1 UNC women’s tennis team (17-0, 7-0 ACC) faced No. 9 Duke (10-3, 5-2 ACC) at the Cone-Kenfield Tennis Center on Friday afternoon. North Carolina beat Duke 6-1, making the Tar Heels one of two teams to beat the Blue Devils this season.

The Tar Heels took the double point, with the duo of freshmen Reilly Tran and senior Alle Sanford winning 6-2 and the team of senior Sara Daavettila and junior Cameron Morra closing the majority 6-1.

Starting singles playing with an early lead, Tran finished first with six on the court with a 6-0, 6-0 sweep. No. 49 senior Makenna Jones followed, finishing 6-1, 6-2 to give the Tar Heels their third run of the game.

On lanes four, five and one, freshman Fiona Crawley No. 120, sophomore Anika Yarlagadda and fourth Daavettila earned the team three points, respectively. No. 6 Morra fought his way through three hard-fought sets on track two, losing 7-6 (4), 0-6, 0-1 (10).

Tar Heels’ win streak is now up to 35 matches. UNC will try to make 36 against Virginia Tech in Blacksburg, Virginia next week.

Kaitlyn Schmidt, Staff Writer

Women’s golf: UNC 8th

The North Carolina women’s golf team took on No. 2 Duke, No. 3 Wake Forest and NC State in the Big Four Challenge at Lonnie Poole Golf Course in Raleigh on Saturday.

The Tar Heels came out of eighth place out of 18 teams by the Briar Creek invite.

UNC took on Wake Forest for the first round on Saturday morning, but ultimately lost all five matchups to the Demon Deacons. The Tar Heels responded in the afternoon, as UNC took four of the five matchups against NC State.

Junior Nicole Lu shot the best individual score of the day for UNC with a 79 in the individual tournament, followed closely by Ava Bergner, who shot an 82.

The UNC women’s golf team will travel to Charlottesville, Virginia on April 6 to compete in the Cavalier Match Play.

Lindsey Ware, Staff Writer

Men’s football: UNC 0, Syracuse 0

The North Carolina men’s soccer team (5-3-3, 5-1-3 ACC) draws Syracuse (1-6-4, 0-5-3 ACC), 0-0, in double overtime at the Syracuse University Soccer Stadium on Saturday.

In the 6th minute, sophomore forward Jonathan Jimenez was pushed to the edge of the box on what was almost a penalty. The remainder of the first half was scoreless as both teams were unable to create any kind of attack.

The second half was largely the same as both teams struggled to apply any kind of pressure. This was until the end of the second half when Syracuse’s Manel Busquets looked like he had scored the winning goal with less than a second left in the match. However, the referees called Busquets for a foul and the game went into overtime.

Again in extra time, neither side was able to foul and the game ended with zeros all over the scoreboard.

The tie was the first for UNC since November 1, 2020 in the fall season when UNC NC State drew 0-0.

North Carolina will take on Notre Dame for the first time this Saturday since the Fighting Irish lost in the quarter-finals to ACC in the fall.

Noah Monroe, Staff Writer

Gymnastics EAGL Championship: UNC 5th

The UNC gymnastics team competed in the EAGL Championship in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania on Saturday, finishing fifth out of seven teams.

Sophomore Elizabeth Culton shone for the Tar Heels, finishing first individually in the all-around bars and first tied with her teammate Hallie Thompson and Towsons Emerson Hurst on beam.

UNC had the highest team score on beam, with 49,275. Behind Culton and Thompson, junior Emery Summey and freshman Jamie Shearer were fifth in the event with scores of 9,850.

The championship probably ended a very successful season for the Tar Heels, who went 11-2 this season.

On Monday, the 36 teams that will compete in the NCAA Championship will be announced. In the latest gymnastics rankings, UNC was ranked 40th in the nation. Twelve all-round participants and 64 individual event specialists who are not on a qualifying team will also be invited.

The NCAA Championships will take place April 16-17 in Fort Worth, Texas.

Lucas Thomae, Staff Writer

