Giants agree with Adoree Jackson: how he fits





Now the full court press of the New York Giants secondary to add cornerback Adoree Jackson to the roster via free agency has worked, what exactly does Jackson bring to the table? Jackson gives the Giants another striking defensive back. He was a first-round pick (18th overall, 2017) by the Tennessee Titans. He was actually selected for safety Jabrill Peppers, who went to Cleveland 25th that year. Cornerback James Bradberry (Carolina, 2016) and security Xavier McKinney (Giants, 2020) were round two. Safety Logan Ryan (New England, 2013) and Isaac Yiadom (Denver, 2018) were third rounders and Julian Love (Giants, 2019) and Darnay Holmes (Giants, 2020) were fourth rounders. Jackson, who turns 26 in September, is said to have been a hot commodity in the free market for agents, but injuries from the past two seasons have soured many teams. Many believe Jackson still has what it takes to be an NFL-starting cornerback. In his first two seasons with the Tennessee, Jackson recorded 27 pass defenses, two interceptions, and three forced fumbles. The Giants are also in the kick and kick-back assist market, and Jackson averaged 23.1 yards per punt return on 25 attempts in 2017. There is a lot of familiarity with Jackson. He played three seasons with Ryan in Tennessee and is from the same college program that produced Holmes. It’s likely the Giants will still add a cornerback in the upcoming draft, even after adding Jackson. But if he can get his pre-injury form back, he’ll add another young veteran to an already talented high school. The Giants use five defensive backs for much of the defensive snaps, and much of that is due to the talent they have amassed in their defensive backfield. The addition of Jackson gives them a solid outside corner across the field from the Pro Bowler Bradberry and gives defensive coordinator Patrick Graham more flexibility in the lock and in safety. This is another great all round addition for General Manager Dave Gettleman and the Giants.

