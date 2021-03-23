Details emerge from a cycling accident in which Shawn Bradley was paralyzed





Former NBA center Shawn Bradley was riding his bicycle when he was hit by a moving vehicle, causing him to collide with a parked car on the verge of the road, according to St. George, Utah police officers report of the road accident. The crash, which occurred on the afternoon of January 20, left Bradley paralyzed. In a statement released by the Dallas Mavericks last week, the 7-foot-6 Bradley said the crash happened a stone’s throw from his home. The driver of the moving vehicle, a Dodge van, told police she saw the cyclist and passed Bradley at about 10 mph and gave the cyclist enough clearance to put his tire on the driver’s side between the two yellow sets of (of) double lines. places, the report said. . V1 driver looked in their rearview mirror as they passed V2 (a Saturn) and saw the cyclist flip through the air and land on their backs, the report said. According to a police report, former NBA player Shawn Bradley’s bike collided with a passing car, hitting the back of a parked car and turning his steering wheel. The accident left him paralyzed. The report found a new scratch on the passenger side of the moving vehicle. The cyclist had a hit on the rear bumper of V2 on the driver’s side, after which the bike and cyclist drove past the top of the trunk and the cyclist drove down the side of V1, leaving scratches and some dents in V2, the report said. Bradley did not remember what happened in the hospital later that day, but police prosecuted Bradley in hospital the next day and he told police he had parked V2 on the road and was in the process of passing him when V1 contacted him . and sent it to V2, the report said. The Saturn passenger later told police over the phone that the cyclist’s collision appeared to have occurred at about the same time that V1 passed V2, the report said. Police have obtained GPS information on Bradleys bike path and it indicated that Bradley never drove faster than 14 mph on the road where the crash occurred and that he was driving at a slow speed at the time of the collision, the report said. . Bradley, who turned 49 Monday, was riding a custom Trek Project One bike. Story continues According to the Mavs statement, Bradley plans to use his accident as a platform to raise public awareness of the importance of bicycle safety. Bradley asked for his deep appreciation for the abundance of good wishes and prayers he has received from family, friends and fans. Their support has spurred his recovery and bolstered his confidence that he will successfully lead the long process to come. He does not intend to release any further public updates and prefers to fully focus on his rehabilitation. After neck fusion surgery, Bradley spent the past two months in the hospital and underwent rehabilitation. Bradley, number 2 in the 1993 draft, played 12 NBA seasons, including eight seasons with the Mavericks. This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Shawn Bradley’s collision with a passing van caused an accident, the report says

