IUP WEEKEND SUMMARY: SWIMMING, LOOSE, TENNIS





Swim posts “most successful week of the millennium” as NCAA championships end: IUP swimmers continued their dominant streak at the NCAA Swim / Dive Championships on Saturday, taking home four All-American honors and setting two new school records. Luke Mikesell set a new IUP record in the men’s 100 freestyle prelims with a time of 45.08, while the team of Paige Mikesell, Iliana Oikonomou, Claire Mikesell and Rachel Johnson set a new school record in the women’s 400 freestyle relay with a time of 3: 26.93. Claire Mikesell finished second individually in the final of the 200 women’s breaststrokes with a time of 2: 14.18. Rachel Johnson earned an honorable mention after finishing 15th in the B-final of the same event with a time of 2: 18.25, and Paige Mikesell finished 12th in the women’s 100 freestyle. As a team, IUP finished 13th overall among 29 participating schools and collected 142 points in total. According to IUP Athletics, this is IUP’s best since seventh in the 2000 championships. LAX takes down Lock Haven in OT: Leah Hunter scored the winning goal in extra time to give the Crimson Hawks their second win of the season by beating Lock Haven 12-11 on Saturday. Lock Haven led IUP 6-2 at half time, but IUP rallied for 9 goals in the second to force extra innings. Four of those came from Kayte Zeiler, who scored six career goals in the game, while Katie Hibinger forced three Lock Haven turnovers. Sitting at 2-2 of the season, IUP will hit the road on Tuesday to meet Gannon. Tennis opens PSAC game with victory over Seton Hill: Nationally ranked IUP opened Saturday afternoon’s conference game after beating Seton Hill on the road 6-1. The win gives coach Larry Peterson his 200th career win at the helm of the Crimson Hawks and confirms him as the most winning coach in program history. The Crimson Hawks swept the doubles, while the singles swept the first five games and forfeit the sixth. IUP is 1-0 in the PSAC and they returned to court on Sunday, but no score is reported at this time.

