Sports
Ohio Bobcats have a bad night at the worst, falling to Creighton 72-58 in the second round of the NCAA
CLEVELAND, Ohio – The glass slipper broke for the Ohio University Bobcats Monday night when the Creighton Bluejays flexed their muscles for a 72-58 victory at Indianapolis Hinkle Fieldhouse that sent them to the Sweet 16 of the NCAA tournament.
Creighton will play unbeaten, No. 1 seed and national championship favorite Gonzaga this weekend.
The Bobcats competed in this game just like the previous four, underdogs to a higher seed. Still, they were only lightly tested, in the NCAA opener against Virginia, and certainly not pressured with any shortage of consequences. But Creightons muscle frustrated Ohios scorers, Jason Preston and Ben Vander Plas, in a combined 4-of-22 shootout and a combined 10 of the Bobcats 14 sales.
I had one of the worst games of my career today, said Preston, a 6-4 junior considered a possible NBA draft pick. It’s really stupid that it’s all over.
He finished with four points (1-of-10), nine rebounds, seven assists and four turnovers. Vander Plas had nine points, ten rebounds and six turnovers.
Creighton point guard Marcus Zegarowski led the Bluejays with 20 points, leading five players in double digits. Dwight Wilson led the Bobcats with 12.
OU coach Jeff Boals had downplayed Creighton’s physical play before the game, but said afterwards that that was clearly the difference.
They are a physical team, much better than what I saw on tape, Boals said. I thought they were physically insulted. We fell short today. We didn’t have it.
After a quick start, everything that had fueled Ohios’ postseason excellence faded. His 3-point shot withered (7-of-30, 23.3%), his defense became porous and what had been a flawless execution after timeouts as miscues and missed shots led to Creighton points.
True to form OU opened on a 5-0 run. The Bluejays, known for their three-point prowess, went 0-for-5 to start the game. But once they brought the ball to the edge, they cashed.
The teams exchanged mini-runs in the middle of the half, with a draw at 19 and 7:39 left. But a problem area had emerged, with Ohios catalyst, Preston, scoreless at the time. He would not score his only basket until deep in the second half.
Soon, Creighton found an area where the Bobcats couldn’t compete – above the brim.
A pair of dunks in the alleys for Christian Bishop and then power drives to the hoop by Damien Jefferson helped the Bluejays get a 10-3 run for a 29-22 lead. The Bobcats called a timeout at 4:01 a.m. and staggered in tournament play for the first time.
Creighton wasn’t cool. Another Bishop inner ring put Ohio in its biggest hole in more than a month, 31-22. Scoring inside and out, Creighton put Ohio in its biggest half-time deficit of the season, 39-24, behind a 20-5 run.
The hope of rest is always to have a strong first five minutes. It was Creighton who withdrew and moved the lead to 52-31, just after the five minutes. With Creighton still bowing and Preston (1-of-10 shooting, four points) struggling, the match was essentially decided.
This is up to me, ”Preston said. I’ve missed so many makeable photos.
Ohio closed within nine runs in the final minutes, but Zegarowski closed it with a float and a few free throws to end the Bobcats season.
Boals should have pretty much the same roster next season, with Wilson as the lone senior. The Bobcats have learned a lot that they should be able to record in the 2021-22 season.
No. 1, they can compete with anyone, ‘he said. To taste this success, this will be the memory of your life.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]