Saturday Prep Roundup: Mount Vernon Football Team Overcomes Burlington-Edison | Local news

Latest soccer statistics for girls in Skagit County
Latest football statistics from Skagit County high school
MOUNT VERNON Even in an unusual year for high school sports, Mount Vernon and Burlington-Edison are fierce rivalries.
Taylor Saben ran 125 meters, Van Stroosma scored two touchdowns and the Mount Vernon football team scored 15 points in the fourth quarter on Saturday to get past the Tigers 27-21.
Stroosma had a 1-yard touchdown run and seven catches, including one for a 90-yard touchdown.
Mount Vernon quarterback Nathan Hensley, who replaced Cole Williams after Williams suffered an injury in the first half, threw the touchdown pass to Stroosma as part of a 10-for-14, 118-yard effort.
Victor Martinez had 1 yard touchdown for the Bulldogs (2-4) in their last game of the season. He also had seven tackles, including a bag on defense. Stroosma had five tackles, a sack and a forced fumble, and Devari Davis grabbed an interception.
Burlington-Edison quarterback Zach Watson went 9 of 16 for 210 yards and three touchdowns as the Tigers completed the 2-3 season.
Calvin Absten had received 111 yards and two touchdowns; Bode Brewer also had a touchdown catch.
“Obviously this is not the result we wanted, but I am very proud of our boys. This has been a tough, resilient group of kids, they put in fantastic effort, energy and enthusiasm week after week,” said Tigers coach Andy said Olson.
Ferndale Golden Eagles 40,
FERNDALE Three Cubs scored hasty touchdowns in the season-specific game with the Golden Eagles.
Connor Davis led Sedro-Woolley by 73 yards on 19 carriers, a total that included a 2-yard scoring run. Carsten Reynolds added a 1-yard TD and Austin Crossen scored from 3 yards.
Offensively, we were able to rush the ball between tackles with some success. Our backs ran really fast and earned every yard they got. Connor Davis ran physically, Austin Crossen gave us some great pieces and Carsten Reynolds was able to create his legs when our routes were covered, ”said Sedro-Woolley coach Johnny Lee.
With the season ending 1-4, Lee said there’s plenty to look forward to … and plenty to work on.
“Overall, our team played with a great attitude and effort. We had two scoring runs of 12 times or longer that we can build on for next year. This was a great group of kids to work with,” he said. “They’ve done everything we’ve asked of them, and with zero seniors in the program, we should have some success next season when the kids start working off-season. The weight room has to be our best friend.”
ANACORTES After a year where the program had no varsity program, the Seahawks finished a .500 record with a win at home, improving to 3-3.
Joseph Cutter had an 87-yard touchdown receive from Rex Larson and a 24-yard touchdown run. Jake Schuh added a 33-yard touchdown run and an interception return for a TD.
Larson was 10 of 18 for 162 yards.
OAK HARBOR The Seahawks came out of their last game of the season with another win and a 9-4 record.
Kendyl Flynn had a game-high 11 kills, Alyssa Kiser had nine kills and four aces, and Kenna Flynn had 24 assists and four aces when the Seahawks won 25-20, 25-13, 25-12.
“It was a great win to end our season, especially for our seniors,” said Seahawks coach Kelsey Swapp.
Burlington-Edison Tigers 3,
BELLINGHAM Gabriella MacKenize had 20 kills and four aces, Amey Rainaud handed out 31 assists and the Tigers finished their season 11-2 with a 25-14, 25-18, 25-20 victory over the Storm.
Jordyn Smith added nine murders.
Ferndale Golden Eagles 3,
SEDRO-WOOLLEY The Golden Eagles swept the Cubs in Sedro-Woolley’s last game of the season. The Cubs finished 3-8.
Mount Vernon Bulldogs 10,
Nooksack Valley Pioneers 2
EVERSON Madi Robertson’s first hat-trick in a Bulldogs uniform kick-started the season win for Mount Vernon.
Parker Halgren added two goals and the Bulldogs (2-5-2) also got scores from Josie Mills, Jenna Mills, Bailee Martinez, Lila Faber and Litzzy Duran-Partida.