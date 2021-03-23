USD women get cold in the first half, falling to Oregon in NCAA first round

SAN ANTONIO, Texas With just one point in the second quarter and nine points in the first half, the University of South Dakota women’s basketball team never recovered from a difficult offensive start and fell to Oregon in the first round of the NCAA tournament 67-47 Monday.

The size advantage of Oregons, which includes 6-foot-5 forward Kyara Sabally and 6-foot-7 forward Sedona Prince, turned out to be way too much for the Coyotes, who surpassed 36-16 in points in the paint category.

South Dakota (19-6) was held at 26.3% of the shooting in the match that was played at the Alamodome, including 5 of 23 on 3-pointers.

Oregon (14-8) already had a 25-8 lead after the first quarter when the Coyotes went 0-for-21 in the second 10 minutes of the game and were held on a single free throw by Hannah Sjerven with 4 seconds left. to go. for rest.

Oregon scored just nine points in the quarter, thanks to seven USD takeaways, but the lead rose to 25 after a 19-0 run. Nine points for the Coyotes in the first half are tied for the second least in NCAA tournament history.





The Ducks opened the game, firing 10 of 13 from the field for a 25-8 lead, at a speed of 10 points from attacker Erin Boley, who finished with 22 points on 9 of 13 shooting in the game. Sabally had 17 runs, while Prince scored 12 runs.

Oregon shot 59 percent before the game and shot at the same pace in the second half, meaning the Coyotes were never able to narrow the lead further than 16 points in the fourth quarter.

Sherven had 18 points and 12 rebounds for the Coyotes. Liv Korngable scored 15 points for USD, while Maddie Krull scored seven points. Chloe Lamb, the USD’s second-greatest scorer, was held at six points in 2 out of 12 shootings, 10 points below her average.

The Coyotes played in the NCAA tournament for a third time and after a second consecutive Summit League tournament championship, forcing 22 Oregon sales and 22 of their 33 rebounds made it to the offensive end of the field.

Sixth-placed Oregon will face No. 3 Georgia in the second round in the Alamo region on Wednesday.