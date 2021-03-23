Sports
No. 1 cathedral catholic football gets off to a quick start
A late start and a short season did not prevent Cathedral Catholic from getting off to a quick start.
After Steele Canyon was eliminated 49-0 on Friday, the No. 1-ranked Dons (2-0) outperformed their opponents 100-0.
The last time Cathedral opened the season with two shutouts was 1973 when it defeated La Jolla 13-0 and Marian Catholic (now Mater Dei Catholic) 20-0.
On Friday, Cathedral Catholic got a special team score when Thomas Notarainni blocked a kick and returned it 36 yards for score. He also had 10 tackles.
Quarterback Charlie Mirer and Rex Haynes joined for a 69-yard TD to open the scoring, then hit again for 39 yards in the final action of the first half.
Mirer was 6 of 12 for 196 yards and 2 TDs. Haynes caught 4 passes for 153 yards and 2 TDs. Lucky Sutton had TD runs of 4, 8 and 33 yards, finishing with 123 yards on 14 carries.
Darian Whaley closed the score with a 10-yard run.
Cathedral Catholic hosts arch-rival St. Augustine at the Holy Bowl on Friday. The game was scheduled as a home game for the Saints at San Diego Mesa College, but Mesas Stadium is unavailable.
The game corresponds to the teams No. 1 and No. 2 in the province.
St. Augustine 24, Madison 7: The No. 2-ranked Saints have allowed only 20 points in two games. LB Max Simon led the Saints defense against Madison with 9 tackles, a strip bag, 3 tackles for a loss, a forced fumble and a fumble. QB Rich Colmenero completed 15 of the 28 passes for 154 yards. Javhi Blomquist returned a fumble 73 yards for Madison’s lone score. Daivieon White caught 5 passes for the Warhawks.
Lincoln 64, Point Loma 0: The Hornets posted their first shutout in the opening game since 2016 and their biggest shutout since a 66-0 win in 2017.
Santa Fe Christian 47, Francis Parker 14: SFC RB Stephen Britton had 275 all purpose yards and 4 TDs just 9 carries. He had 7 carries for 123 yards rush and 2 TDs, returned a kick 55 yards for a score and had a 97 yard kick for a TD. QB Thomas Greupner completed his lone pass for 56 yards and a TD to Perez Denney, and had 5 carries for 122 yards and a 95-yard TD run.
La Jolla 49, Morse 12: La Jolla QB Jackson Stratton and WR Diego Solis joined for TD attacks from 16, 26, and 61 yards. Frankie Castronovo answered an interception for a TD and Austin Bale scored a TD. Byron Cardwell had a 7-yard TD run for Morse.
Orange Glen 44, University City 39: Patriots QB Dennis Andrew completed 25 of 44 passes for 443 yards and 4 TDs. Malachi Keels caught 10 of those passes for 300 yards and 3 TDs, while Jonathan Littlejohn had 6 receptions for 87 yards and a score. RB Dayne Patterson had 33 carries for 197 yards and 2 TDs, caught 4 passes for 42 yards and four 2-point PATs.
Patrick Henry 34, Scripps Ranch 14: Henry QB Ash Bibbes and Kai Jessie made contact twice for TDs, one for 21 yards, the other for 41. Bibbes also had an 11-yard TD run and had 140 yards passing and 104 rushing. Jason Oliveira had a TD run for the Patriots, finishing with 35 carries for 200 yards and 31 yards receiving. The patriots were in a hurry of 344 meters. Nicholas Gardinera had a few short TD runs for Scripps Ranch.
Rancho Bernardo 17, Vista 14: RB enjoyed a 32: 08-15: 52 lead in time of possession, led by Chris Dartey running back with 25 carriers for 134 yards and one TD.
Poway 28, Mt. Carmel 10: Mt. Carmel senior Dakota Landry had 19 tackles, including 11 solo stops.
Westview 34, Del Norte 24: Westview QB Ryan Herrod passed 3 TDs, all ahead of Brody OBrien, who caught passes for 175 yards when Wolverines rolled over 500 yards.
Ramona 40, San Pasqual 0: Cash Jones rushed 13 times for 112 yards and 3 TDs for the Bulldogs. Colin Nungesser blocked a kick in the end zone for a TD. NG Jesse Cano led the defense.
Valley Center 28, Fallbrook 0: Colton Crossley rushed 32 times for 165 yards and 2 TDs. QB Marlon Bender threw for 67 yards and sped to 37. Kenny Garcia had 3 tackles for loss.
Escondido 45, Rancho Buena Vista 13: Escondido QB Robbie Ramos completed 20 of 26 passes for 258 yards and 3 TDs and rushed 6 times for 69 yards and 2 scores. Tajae Brooks caught 6 passes for 68 yards and 2 TDs. Brody Mossbarger caught 4 passes for 103 yards and an 80 yard TD.
Carlsbad 42, Torrey Pines 0: Carlsbad scored on interception returns by Brenden Palguta and Tyler Nolte. Paulo Burak rushed to a TD and kicked off 95 yards for a score. QB Aiden Sayin threw for 160 yards and a score.
Montgomery 40, Castle Park 0: Jaheim Williams had 2 rushed TDs while Alexander Dixie had a few scores on pass receptions in the Montgomerys win. Jordan Benton (rushing) and Alex Flores (receiving) also scored when juniors Ansel Flanagan and Nathan Christopal-Robles shared QB duties.
Olympian 24, Hilltop 0: Olympian registered its first shutout since 2006, a period of 44 games.
Sweetwater 36, Chula Vista 7: Sweetwater, celebrating its 100th football season, amassed 462 yards in rush from three backs. Mario Villa, who had 17 carriers for 164 meters and 2 TDs, Javier Sanchez, 8 carriers, 150 meters a TD, and Carlos Harper, 14 carriers, 148 meters, led the way. Chula Vistas Omar Perez completed 10 of 23 passes for 15 yards and threw a 65-yard TD pass to Arbahl Saucedo-Franco.
Crawford 27, San Ysidro 6: Mckai Jackson scored on a 45-yard run on offense, collecting four tackles for loss and a sack on defense for San Ysidro.
Grossmont 44, West Hills 3: Grossmont stacked 463 yards in total while Justin Brown was 16 of 21 passing 194 yards and 2 TDs to Nathan Acevedo (6 catches, 100 yards). Teammate Trenton Giles was 9 of 13 passing for 82 yards and 2 TDs to Jawad Rivera. Robert Tucker sped 8 times for 81 meters. Joseph Garcia had field goals of 22, 42 and 37 meters. Cavin Howard collected 6 tackles.
Santana 49, Kearny 16: Kayvion Jones rushed 17 times for 162 yards and 3 TDs for Santana. Michael Richter added 118 yards and 2 TDs. QB Drew Temple was 11 out of 20 for 181 yards and a TD to Jared Forster, who had 9 catches for 142 yards.
Monte Vista 34, Valhalla 0: Lamonta Jenkins rushed 9 times for 125 yards, including 80 yards and 18 yards for Monte Vista, which got 3 interceptions in his win.
Mount Miguel 21, El Cajon Valley 13: JD Laverdiere threw for 91 yards and rushed for 206 yards and 2 TDs on 26 carriers to lead Mount Miguel. Daelen Hayden caught 7 passes for 86 yards, and Joseph Castillo had 2 interceptions. El Cajon Valleys Joe Malone threw for 121 yards and a TD and had 10 tackles. Jayden Barnett had 3 catches for 100 yards and a score.
Granite Hills 48, El Capitan 21: Granite Hills QB Justus McComb pitched for 2 TDs and ran to another. Xavier Peace had a kick-off of 98 meters for El Cap.
Brawley 36, Southwest-El Centro: Isaiah Young rushed 8 times for 144 yards and 3 TDs for Brawley. Tanner Carranza added 71 yards and a TD.
Central 45, Calexico 0: QB Jordan Reed was 13 of 16 for 208 yards and 4 TD’s for Central. Fernando Morales caught 6 passes for 150 yards and 2 TDs, plus he rushed for 67 yards and a score. Zarien Robinson added 81 rush yards and 2 TDs. Joseph Denton posted 6 tackles and 4 sacks.
Vincent Memorial 14, Mountain Empire 0: The Scots booked their second shutout and 13th since David Wong became coach in 2015. Noe Saena and Max Diaz scored TDs and Alejandro Cervantes had a major interception. Larry Clark raced 13 times for 89 yards for Mtn. Rich.
Freelance writers Terry Monahan, Steve Brand and Jim Lindgren contributed to this report.
