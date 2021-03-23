It’s on to the 2021 NCAA Men’s Hockey Terrier Tournament | BU today

The Boston University men’s hockey team is attending the NCAA tournament for the first time since 2018.

The Terriers will take on St. Cloud State at Albanys Times Union Center in the opening round of 16 games on Saturday, March 27 at 6:30 PM, with the option of taking on Boston College of Notre Dame the following evening for a trip to the Frozen Four.

Every year we have the same goals, and the national tournament is the big one, captain says Logan Cockerill (SHA21).

BU has a record of 10-4-1 this season, with its terse schedule highlighted by victories over ranked opponents Providence College, UMass and BC. The Terriers were upset by UMass Lowell in the Hockey East quarter-finals, but their record was good enough to earn a nod from the NCAA hockey selection committee on Sunday night’s selection show.

I think we’ve had a pretty good show all year round, says the third-year head coach Albie OConnell (CAS99). We feel that our best hockey is still ahead of us.

Saturday marks OConnell’s first NCAA appearance at the helm for BU. He took over as head coach shortly after David Quinn (CAS89) led the Terriers to the national quarter-finals in 2018. OConnell says he and his team are looking forward to the opportunity to skate back on the national podium.

To get another chance to play at this time of year, everyone is quite excited about it, he says. If you play correctly, any team in the tournament can win.

Playing in the national tournament often leads to unusual matchups, and this is especially true this year. The Terriers have been linked to St. Cloud State for the second time in program history. Their first meeting resulted in a 5-3 BU victory in the 2000 national tournament, which was also held in Albany.

The Terriers spent Sunday night waiting for their team to be called up to the NCAA men’s hockey selection show at ESPNU. Most years, the NCAA Tournament field is determined by calculations, but due to the uniqueness of this season, a committee has selected the 2021 disc.

OConnell says preparation will be key, and he and his team will spend part of this week watching video to prepare to face an unknown opponent.

I think the most important thing is that if you get this far, you have to make sure you play well and on your toes, says the coach. We want to make sure we play in an aggressive style.

St. Cloud State comes in from a 5-3 loss to North Dakota in the National Collegiate Hockey Conference championship game. The Huskies have played 27 games this season and are skating to a record of 17-10. While BU has played 12 less games than SCSU, Cockerill says the Terriers are well prepared to take on them.

We’ve been practicing for the past nine months and are getting better as a team, so we were very confident on the way to the tournament. We don’t really feel like that [difference] is going to change the way we play at all, he says.

Another new element this weekend is the presence of fans at the games. New York State allows 10 percent capacity in Times Union Center, so up to 1,750 fans can attend. It is the first time that the BU plays for the public all season.

It’s probably going to be a bit strange, OConnell says, but it will be great to get a little more noise into the building.

Boston College and Notre Dame kick off the weekend with a rivalry fight on Saturday afternoon, with the winner of that game standing for BU of St. Cloud State on Sunday.

OConnell says the possibility of a Terriers-Eagles NCAA tournament game is exciting, but the focus must remain on the opener. We were going to try to play it game by game, he says. If we had that chance to play [BC] at that point that would be great. There could be nothing better.

Cockerill and his teammates are on board with OConnells’ approach. You can’t watch the Frozen Four, you can’t watch who’s in your braces or even the national championship, Cockerill says. At the end of the day, it’s just another hockey game.

The 2021 NCAA Division 1 Hockey Tournament begins March 26; the puck falls on Saturday March 27 at 6.30 pm before the BUSt. Cloud State game, which will be broadcast live on ESPNews. The quarter-final on Sunday starts at 5:30 PM on ESPN2. Both games can also be seen online on WatchESPN.