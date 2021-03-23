TE Rob Gronkowski signs with Buccaneers again





Tight-sided Rob Gronkowski is ready to roll it back with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Super Bowl champions confirmed on Monday that they were re-signing Gronkowski. The team did not disclose the terms of the deal, but agent Drew Rosenhaus told NFL Network and ESPN last week that the parties agreed to a one-year contract. The Athletic and NFL Network reported that the contract will pay Gronkowski $ 8 million and provide the opportunity to earn an additional $ 2 million in incentives. Gronkowski admitted to speaking to a few other teams while touring free agency before signing with Tampa Bay. “I wanted to be back with the Buccaneers organization,” Gronkowski said Monday. “The line-up here is just incredible. The chemistry I’ve built up over the past season is fantastic. . “.. But it’s football, you never know how things will turn out, so it’s just good to listen to what else was there. And there was something to a certain extent, but in general everything fell right away. place on the first day. So I just didn’t want to waste time. “ “In addition to his contributions on the field, Gronk has quickly become one of the most loved guys in our locker room,” said Jason Licht, Bucs CEO. His ability to perform at the championship level week after week, while also elevating everyone around him, makes him invaluable in our building. Rob’s performance speaks for itself and makes him one of the best the game has ever been on. We are delighted to have him with us again as we pursue another title in Tampa. “ Gronkowski, 31, came out of retirement for the 2020 season to reunite with former New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady in Tampa. The Buccaneers’ championship last month gave Brady a record seven Super Bowl titles, while Gronkowski won his fourth. Gronkowski, a four-time All-Pro, produced modest numbers by his standards in the 2020 regular season: 45 catches for 623 yards and seven touchdowns. In the Buccaneers’ first three playoff games, he scored just two catches for 43 yards, but was instrumental in the Super Bowl against the Kansas City Chiefs, with six receptions for 67 yards and two TDs in the 9-9 win . Story continues “It was a great feeling,” said Gronkowski of playing in all 20 games (16 regular seasons, four playoffs) last season. “It was something I wanted to prove to myself that I could do it. The Brady-Gronkowski connection accounts for 14 touchdowns in the playoffs, the highest mark for any quarterback / pass catcher duo in league history. Gronkowski, selected by New England in the second round of the 2010 draft from Arizona, played from 2010-18 for the Patriots, amassing 521 catches for 7,861 yards and 79 touchdowns. He reached the 1,000 meter milestone four times. – Field level media

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos