Cricket Arm Guards: Popular Options For Cricket Batsmen | Most searched products





Injuries are very prone to batsmen during a cricket match or training sessions. Hard leather balls hit pretty hard if you’re not equipped with the right protective gear. Along the same lines, cricket arm guards are quite popular and useful. Made of high quality, low density foam, this cricket arm protector is easy to use and provides strong protection against leather balls. Additional features of this cricket arm protector include durable character, high performance and superior design. So, if you are looking for cricket arm guards, take a look at some of the best buying options available online in India: Cricket armguards Check out this great test elbow pad from SG that is made with A-Okay foam. Prized for its lightweight, low-density and durable nature, this cricket arm protector comes with a contoured inline housing. This cricket armguard has an elastic velcro strap at the top and bottom. The offered product comes in the dimensions 20.3 x 12.7 x 10.2 cm and weighs approximately 100 grams.

Buy it here.

Buy this amazing cricket arm protector from GM designed with premium double layer foam, which comes in a contoured design to ensure extreme comfort. This cricket armguard comes with a soft elastic closure and is known for its rugged construction, superior design, long shelf life and reliable performance. The product on offer is known to provide an optimal level of padding and shock absorption, ensuring reliable protection for your hands while playing cricket.

Buy it here. Freshen your hitting session with this cricket arm protector from BAS Vampire. This cricket elbow protector protects your arm when you hit a leather ball. This cricket arm protector is made of high quality foam and is known for its compact size, lightweight, high shock absorption, robustness and durability. In addition, this cricket armguard has a strong padding and weighs about 130 grams.

Don’t miss this great cricket arm protector from DSC, which is stitched with high quality PVC. This cricket arm protector has a low density foam interior and a towel design for shock absorption. In addition, the offered product is equipped with superior elastic Velcro straps. Other features include fantastic performance, excellent fit, superior protection and the ability to provide freedom of movement.

Buy it here. This flawless cricket armguard is an excellent purchase option for aspiring and professional hitters. Designed with premium EVA material, this cricket arm protector is known to fit perfectly with two sets of elastic Velcro straps. The modern construction of this armguard allows it to be worn flexibly around the arm, giving your hand superior protection. Other features include lightweight and user-friendly nature.

Disclaimer: The Times of India journalists were not involved in the creation of this article. The product prices mentioned in the article are subject to change with offers from Amazon.



