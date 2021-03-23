Athlete of the Week – Maggie Hanzel, Lourdes Girls Hockey





Maggie Hanzel is a cool customer. “So I just went around to my teammates and said, ‘Hey, we still have this, this is still our game. Pick up your head, no one’s head down, let’s go!’,” Said Maggie Hanzel. It was a 2-2 game against Albert Lea and then with eight seconds to go something special happened. The Lourdes defender hit her team’s ticket to the state tournament and the title for the third consecutive section. “It’s the best you can’t really put it into words, but growing up watching all those game winners on TV and seeing that you always dreamed of being that person and having that experience is just amazing, so grateful Hanzel said. It was a well-deserved moment for a player who her coach says is all about hockey. “I think she lives and breathes the game, I’ve always said that about her. She’s a really good student of the game, she’s constantly striving to get better. She watches a lot of hockey at every level and she is really determined to be better at everything she does, ”said Laura Vannelli, Lourdes Head Coach. That dedication stems from a deep love for the sport, a Hanzel received from her father. “They’ve been buddies for a long time, they’re hockey buddies and they love to dissect the game, they love to watch great plays, and it’s just in her blood,” said Vannelli. It was her hockey buddy who suspected she was going to do something special. “After the game he gave me a big hug and said,” I’m so proud of you. I knew today, I felt like you were going to do something great and you did it. “So just that reassurance from him was such a great moment for me, made all the hard work worth it,” said Maggie Hanzel.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos