Cricket Australia is about to confirm that their delayed Test against Afghanistan will continue later this year, while a match against the world’s newest Test member is also not out of the question.

The only test between Australia and Afghanistan was Covid’s 2020 victim, but CA is preparing to announce the match will continue in Hobart in November.

It will also give Tim Paines men some much-needed red ball cricket before the Ashes kicks off, with the Australian calendar relatively free after unfortunately withdrawing from the South African tour.

The test is the world’s worst kept secret, as Afghanistan announced late last year that it would take place on their own official website in November. Still, it will do a lot for Australians on the world stage after being criticized for withdrawing from South Africa, despite essentially wiping out their hopes of playing the Test Championship final at Lords.

Meanwhile, The Sunday age The reported moves were underway for Ireland, which became a Test-playing member in 2017 to play against Australia in the summer of 2022-23.

However, it is clear that such a decision to play Ireland is far from set in stone, with a CA spokesperson describing such a move as being in an embryonic stage or not at all.

Irelands Tim Murtagh salutes the crowd as he leaves the field after five wickets against England at Lord’s Cricket Ground on July 24, 2019. Photo: Getty Images Source: Getty images

Australia has not played against Ireland in any format since 2016.

Ireland has yet to win one of their three tests since getting promoted, but has caused nearly centuries of disruption at Lords’ home of cricket in 2019.

Joe Roots’ team was eliminated for 85 in its first innings and trailed by more than 100 runs halfway through the game. But England stormed back to eject the Irish for 38 in the second innings to secure a win on 143 runs.

Earlier this month, Afghanistan beat Zimbabwe by six wickets in the UAE after an unbeaten double century against Hashmatullah Shahidi and 164 against Captain Asghar Afghan.

Big Bash star Rashid Khan won 11 wickets in the match, including an incredible 7-137 against 62.5 overs in the second innings.

Speak against ESPN earlier this month, Khan said that playing against Australia in his own backyard would be historic.

The test in Perth was huge for us, and everyone at home was waiting for it, said Rashid, who was awarded the ICC Mens T20I Player of the Decade. ESPN earlier this month.

It could have been a historical test. It’s like a dream come true for every player to be a part of. I would have considered myself lucky to play against Australia in Australia, but this pandemic really hit us.

Hopefully things will get better, and this year is a huge year for us as a team, as a nation and as players, and we will do our best to perform.

Watch every test, T20 and ODI of England’s Tour of India live and on demand on Kayo. New to Kayo? Try 14 days for free>

Afghanistan’s announcement will go a long way in improving their reputation for ignoring the world’s smaller test nations.

CA was heavily criticized for withdrawing from the South Africa tour, with many arguing that it was another sign that the governing body was only interested in playing their fellow big three members England and India.

But in reality, CA was encouraged to simply trust that the tour would run smoothly, despite there being no logistical security in the Covid-stricken country.

While Sri Lanka’s two-Test tour of South Africa was successfully completed around the turn of the year, despite Covid running rampant, the Sri Lanka Cricket breathed a sigh of relief and considered themselves lucky not to contract the virus.

The Afghan spinner Rashid Khan has mastered Adelaide Oval. Photo: Getty Images Source: News Corp Australia

Australia’s strict border rules and the difficulties in securing a charter plane, especially if a member of the tour group contracted the virus, meant that CA gave priority to the welfare of the players and the coaching staff.

By also withdrawing from the tour, Australia denied itself the opportunity to qualify for the Test Championship, a match that Paine and coach Justin Langer had long talked about as a goal for the squad.

The Test Championship will be played on June 18 between New Zealand and India at Lords.