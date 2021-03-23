Berger chose ‘Shock the College Football World’





The Wisconsin soccer team will try to come back after a disappointing 2020 campaign. Freshmen run back Jalen Berger will be a big part of that. Last season, Berger played like a true freshman in four games for the Wisconsin soccer team, running 301 yards on 60 tries, averaging 5.0 yards per carry and a few touchdowns. Berger also caught two passes from the backfield, and both resulted in touchdowns. Berger showed a glimpse of what he can do, but he also had to share carries with Nakia Watson, Garrett Groshek and Isaac Guerendo last season. Watson and Groshek are both going into the next season, making Berger the best horse in the stable on his way to the 2021 season. The offense has a nice group of young players with core skill, such as Berger, Graham Mertz and Chimere Dike, as well as some tough offensive linemen. Many Badger fans are excited about the future of this Wisconsin soccer team. Apparently, Wisconsin fans aren’t the only ones who think Berger will have a big year next season. Brad Shepard of BleacherReport recently named Berger as one of the “10 players who will shock the college football world in 2021.” In the article, Shepard points out that the Badgers are losing running backs coach John Settle, but Berger could still be in line for a massive 2021 season. Losing Settle is no mean feat due to his pedigree of developing elite runners, but it shouldn’t stunt Berger’s growth. Now that he’s been in the system for a year, it’s time for Badgers coach Paul Chryst to trust him a little more. A year ago, despite the team’s offensive struggles, Berger never had more than 15 carries in a match. The second-year player is poised to become the next great Wisconsin to come back if they just let him. The safe bet is that he will be taking on much of the burden of the running game this year, and stat-packing games will follow as Badgers’ attack improves. A breakout performance from Jalen Berger is exactly what Badger fans are hoping to see. Hopefully, a year without disruptions from covid and another year in the system will allow Berger to be the next big running back out of RBU.

