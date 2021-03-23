Teen trains through tough times to top table tennis tournament – The New Indian Express





Express News Service CHENNAI: This time last year, when schools, colleges and offices were closed and the country prepared for a lockdown, little had changed for S Preyesh. The class 9 student of the Chennai Public School practiced his routine of practicing his chosen sport, table tennis. A year of rigorous training later, Preyesh has won the national sub-junior title. The talented youngster survived a scare in the first round, but was in his element for the rest of the tournament. “I am happy to have won the title. The enormous efforts of the past eight months have finally paid off. During the lockdown, I exercised six to seven hours a day. This, aside from the time I spent on fitness. That all came in handy for the subjects ”, he beams. Preyesh took a systematic approach to hone his skills during lockdown, undergoing two practice sessions regularly, two in the morning and two in the evening. “My regular morning schedule was fitness from 6:30 am to 8:30 am. Then I had a separate service training session and then a multi-ball session from 10am to 12pm. I always took a two-hour break and resumed training at 2.30 pm; that lasted until 5 pm. Then I went home to study, ”he says, adding that every day he relaxed by playing games on his cell phone. Even after online education began, Preyesh made sure that as much time was spent on studies as on the game. Preyesh’s coach is S Raman, a former Olympian and Arjuna winner. His influence has been enormous on the youngster. Raman sir has asked me to work on footwork, backhand topspin and banana flip in preparation for the subjects. During the national games, he asked me to warm up well before games, stay focused on the process and not think about the results. This worked wonders for me, ” says Preyesh. During the event, Preyesh got into the game without worrying about the virus as he says the event was well organized after all the SOPs. This helped him do his best while facing his toughest competitor. “My strongest opponent was Shankhadip Das from Bengal. But the hardest match was the one I played against a Rajasthan player in the first round. He was very good for a match in the first round. I had to be on my guard to win the game, ” he says. Fitness is of the utmost importance to Preyesh and he is grateful to well-known trainer Ramji Srinivasan at Sports Dynamix for making him agile. “He has been a great source of strength to me. Through his input I got to know my body better and stay fit. Sometimes we have to play a lot of matches in one day with little rest. Here the input from Ramji sir was useful, ” says Preyesh, emphasizing that his goal for the season is to win many international medals for our country. Focus on fitness

