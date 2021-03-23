Sports
MLB rumors: Ex-Yankees, Mets Relever Tyler Clippard destined for Diamondbacks injured list
Former New York Yankees and New York Mets reliever Tyler Clippard has a date with the list of injured people.
Clippard, who signed a one-year $ 2.25 million contract with the Arizona Diamondbacks in February, has a sprained right shoulder and will not throw for the next six weeks.
Clippard said the injury was diagnosed as a capsule sprain, and his shoulder will be reevaluated at the end of six weeks of rest.
I’ve never been on the injured list in my career, Clippard said on Sunday. I’m proud to be that guy who’s healthy and now it’s not me, so I’m dumbfounded.
Clippard was injured while throwing against the Milwaukee Brewers on Fridays in Phoenix. He gave up seven earned runs without taking out a batter and struggled with his command and speed before finally gesturing to manager Torey Lovullo to take him out of the game. The 36-year-old Clippard has been remarkably enduring throughout his career, throwing in 777 career games, ranking second among the active MLB pitchers.
Clippard made his MLB debut with the Yankees in 2007, getting six starts and going 3-1 with a 6.33 ERA. After that season, the Yankees switched Clippard to the Nationals of Washington for right-handed Jonathan AlbaladejoClippard went on to make two All-Star appearances for the Nationals (2011 and 2014).
Clippard spent part of the 2015 season with the Mets, going 4-1 with a 3.06 ERA in 32 appearances. He landed in Queens in the deal with the transaction deadline that sent a minor league pitcher Casey Meisner to the Oakland AsClippard played three times for the Mets in the 2015 World Series and gave up two runs in two innings against the Kansas City Royals.
Clippard returned to the Bronx as a reliever before the 2016 trade deadline and came over from the Arizona Diamondbacks in exchange for right-handed Vicente Campos
A year later, the Yankees traded Clippard to the Chicago White Sox in the deal that brought New York to third baseman Todd Frazier and relievers Tommy Kahnle and David Robertson ahead of the 2017 trading deadline. In his calendar year with the Yankees, Clippard made 69 appearances from the bullpen.
Clippard played for the Minnesota Twins in 2020, compiling a 2.77 ERA in 26 appearances.
(The Associated Press contributed to this report.)
