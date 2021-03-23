Sports
Fans are going wild about Rahkeem Cornwall’s batting record
West Indian cricket cult hero Rahkeem Cornwall won his maiden 50 at a pivot point in the game against Sri Lanka.
Cornwall, known for its off-spin, came into the picture when the West Indies were 7-117 and had a delicate two-run lead.
But after signaling his intention to show his heart with the bat for Day 2, Cornwall put his head down and scored a quick 60 on just 79 balls.
Cornwall broke some national records along the way.
The off-spinner became the highest scoring No. 9 batsman at Sir Vivian Richards Cricket Stadium.
He also became the highest scoring West Indian No. 9 against Sri Lanka in Test match cricket.
Cornwall showed his big smile, to end his virgin 50, to which fans cheered him on.
The moment Rahkeem Cornwall completed his first international fifty was priceless with his smile – he came when the West Indies were 171 for 7, with only 2 runs ahead and he is unbeaten on 60 runs from 79 balls, including 9 fours and 2 sixes . #WIvSL pic.twitter.com/PGz3LSSqpf
– Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) March 23, 2021
It is an absolute joy to watch Rahkeem Cornwall play test cricket. Play a good innings here
– James Merriman (@lethalmez) March 22, 2021
West Indies take the lead
Cornwall’s 60 who didn’t finish the day helped the West Indies extend their lead to 99 runs.
West Indies were 8-268 on stumps – a first innings lead of 99 that could be decisive on an abrasive surface that will be harder to score.
Born in Antigua, Cornwall made his first test for half a century and was 60 after setting an excellent score of 90 for the eighth wicket with the more wary Joshua Da Silva, before the latter was out just before the close for 46 of 124 balls.
The hosts hope to drive home their advantage after winning the toss and sending Sri Lanka into the bat.
They dismissed the visitors for 169 in 70 overs on the opening day as seamer Jason Holder took 5-27 in his first Test appearance since being replaced as West Indies captain.
Starting on day two at 0-13, the West Indies lost regular wickets with Lakmal (5-45) the main destroyer with his fourth five-wicket bag in the Tests.
He had skipper Kraigg Brathwaite caught by Dhananjaya de Silva in the second slip for three with a ball that went away from the right-handed, and repeated the feat of firing left-handed Kyle Mayers in the same way after the latter put together a stylish 45. .
Lakmal’s ability to move the ball in both directions was again perfectly illustrated when Jermaine Blackwood was bowled by an in-swinger for two, before Holder got an inside edge and his stumps rattled on 19.
When Alzarri Joseph was caught by Dinesh Chandimal trying to pilot the tall sailor, Lakmal completed his fourth five-wicket haul in Tests and had the home side reeling at 7-171.
But the hefty Cornwall and Da Silva turned the Test tide again.
