Lots of highlights when football returns





Prep football made its triumphant return to Marin last week with a host of standout appearances in the county. Redwood’s late rally against Tam was the game of the week and held up as the game of the season. The Giants had left their starting quarterback behind and had to rely on a sophomore backup to bring in the narrow win. In other games, Terra Linda expanded his Bell Game win streak to 18, Novato shut out Drake, and Marin Catholic blew past San Marin thanks to a monster play from his junior quarterback. Brady Weingart, Redwood football Weingart played the entire second half for the Giants on Saturday after starter Clayton Grace went down with an injury just before half-time. Redwood’s 16-6 lead had turned to a 19-16 deficit, but Weingart got on well when it mattered most, throwing the game-winning touchdown to Sam Davis with just over a minute to go. Weingart completed 10 of his 15 passes for 85 yards and the only touchdown in the 22-19 win. Gigi Clifford, Marin Catholic XC Clifford continued her strong start to the season and finished well for the peloton when the Wildcats beat Branson on Saturday. Clifford completed the 4,700-meter on-campus course at MC in 16 minutes and 57.2 seconds – about 45 seconds faster than teammate Sam Wallenstrom in second. Michael Ingrassia and John Krepps, Marin Catholic football Ingrassia had one of the strongest games of his career, pitching for three touchdowns and a personal best of 374 yards in a 35-0 win against San Marin on Saturday. Krepps was Ingrassia’s favorite target, with seven catches for a career-high 155 yards and a few touchdowns. Chloe Swildens, Redwood Hockey Swildens scored a goal in a 2-0 win against University on Wednesday and was then one of five Giants to score in a season-spacing 5-0 win against Tam on Friday. Redwood went 8-0 this year to capture his second straight unbeaten run through the MCAL. Jose Martinez, Novato football The Hornets kicker scored a few field goals to aid Novato in a 13-0 win over Drake on Saturday, but saved his most spectacular game for last. Martinez had an interception late in the game to keep the shutout. Martinez ran about 80 yards on the return and nearly scored a touchdown in the process.

