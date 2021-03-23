Anchorage Announces New Junior Hockey Team





UAA’s hockey team practices in October 2013. (Josh Edge / APRN) Anchorage will have a new Junior hockey team for the 2021-22 season. The Anchorage Wolverines will join two other Alaska teams in the North American Hockey League, one of the continent’s top junior leagues. The Anchorage Bowl has been hungry for this, said Darryl Thompson, president of the Alaska Hockey Association. Several Alaska investors announced the joint purchase of the franchise online on Monday. They include Aaron Schutt, the president and CEO of Doyon Corporation, and Ryan Binkley, a businessman whose family owns the Anchorage Daily News. Owners also include Kai Binkley Sims, an engineer and former school board candidate from Anchorage, John Ellsworth Jr and Jay Frawner, both of whom have businesses in Anchorage. According to news reports in other states, North American Hockey League franchises can cost more than $ 350,000. The Fairbanks Ice Dogs and the Kenai River Brown Bears are currently playing in the league. Thompson said that after the Anchorage Aces ended its franchise in 2003, aspiring hockey players in Anchorage ran out of role models. For the development of youth hockey, always exciting to have a different program for the younger kids to start watching and get inspired, he said. The team has not announced a roster, but Thompson said that while the team will likely hold tryouts in Alaska and other states around the country. That gives the locals a chance to shine, even if they can’t leave the state for tryouts. Players in NAHL teams are not paid a salary, but are paid for equipment, according to the league website. Many players have gone on to play in the National Hockey League.







