Mike Bobo will make the Tigers attack more NFL-friendly





Auburn football has taken a hit in recent days due to revelations made by New England Patriots QB coach Jordan Palmer’s comments about the program’s inability to prepare quarterbacks to play for the NFL level. The 2015 NFL MVP Cam Newton is, of course, living proof that idea isn’t canonical truth. That said, the Patriots Talk Podcast – part of NBC Sports Boston –Palmer had last week and the NE coach did not hold back his criticism of the Tigers breach in recent years under former head coach (and current UCF Knights coach) Gus Malzahn. His frustrations stem from Jarrett Stidham’s inability to adapt to the patriots’ transgression, in part due to Malzahn’s archaic methods of attack, including foreign gridiron lingo (transliteration provided by Brobible “What people don’t realize – and I’ve been doing this for a long time – Jarrett had to go a long way mentally in terms of what he knew, not in terms of intelligence, in terms of what he knew about football, he had gone so far as to get between college and go pro like anyone I’ve ever worked with, ”said Palmer. “Gus Malzahn’s attack on Auburn, I think, even further from the NFL than Art Briles (at Baylor),” Palmer continued. In Gus Malzahn’s insult, they don’t even call the recipients – it’s not even letters, it’s numbers. There is a one-man, a five-man, a seven-man, a three-man. And this is not a charge against his transgression. I’m just saying, what they expect you to know about insults at Auburn is the farthest from NFL fouls. And I think the patriots’ transgression is the most complex. “ Fans of the program have seen an offense unwillingness to gamble in recent years, often relying on fairly simple HB dives and hitting the middle. Auburn football relied on strong defensive play to keep them afloat, but the void of creativity on the scoring side of the ball has resulted in the Tigers falling among the likes of Georgia and Texas A&M in the SEC pecking order. Thankfully, newly minted offensive coordinator Mike Bobo has heard the rumble and makes sure that this “Auburn QBs aren’t prepared for the pros” is one that follows Malzahn away from the Plains: Auburn OC Mike Bobo: “We want to be a wide open pro-style felony.” – Justin Ferguson (@JFergusonAU) March 22, 2021 War Eagle for that!







