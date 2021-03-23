Trenton hockey dominates Ann Arbor Skyline; earns 4th consecutive regional title | MIPrepZone





Trenton dominated his way to a fourth straight regional title against Ann Arbor Skyline on Saturday-evening. After two bouts up four goals, the host Trojans added five in the third period and skated away with a 9-1 win at the Kennedy Recreation Center. The last count for Trenton invoked the mercy rule of eight goals, with 2:17 remaining on the clock, and the Trojans went in search of the Division 2, District 16 championship trophy. With the win, Trenton (12-7) moved to Novi (12-2-2) on Tuesday in a quarterfinal of the D2 at the Dearborn Ice Skating Center. The game was scheduled to start at 7pm, with the winner facing Port Huron Northern or Brother Rice on Thursday in a D2 semi-final at the USA Hockey Arena in Plymouth at 8pm. Overall, the Trojans are in the states Final Four after four consecutive places. Trenton was runner-up in both 2018 and 2019 and was scheduled to play in a semifinal last March when high school sports were suspended due to the threat of COVID-19. Against Skyline (9-5) on Saturday, Collin Preston had a hat-trick for the Trojans, while Rory Szczepaniak had two goals and one assist and Hayden Oboza scored twice. Brendan Shaw lit the lamp once and had four assists in the win for Trenton, while Caleb Kneiding found the back of the net once and picked up a few assists. Others who earned assists for the home team on Saturday were Mikey Mace (2), Jacob Wiseman (2), Brad Nemeth (2), Nickolas Fields (1) and Zach Anderson (1). Overall, Saturday marked Trenton’s third consecutive game with nine goals in the 2021 playoffs. The Trojans dominated Huron United 9-0 in the opener on Tuesday and passed a strong AA Pioneer in the semi-final on Thursday (11-3- 1) team with 9-4. In that semi-final, Pioneer came on the board first and kept a striking distance until Trenton added two unanswered girls in the last period. Szczepaniak, Anderson and Ryan Stanley each scored two goals and one came from Preston, Fields and Xaver Gradinscak. Mace and Fields both assisted with two goals and one assist was awarded to Stanley, Oboza, Nemeth, Preston, Shaw, Caleb Kneiding, Micah Kneiding, Carter Allen and Ian Bennett.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos