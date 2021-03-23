Pakistani pacemaker Hasan Ali passes Covid test, ready to join camp | Cricket News





KARACHI: Fast bowler Hasan Ali has returned two negative tests after initially testing positive for Covid-19 and will join Pakistan’s training camp from Tuesday, ahead of their travels through South Africa and Zimbabwe.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) conducted a relentless schedule of Covid-19 tests for all players and officials selected to travel to South Africa and Zimbabwe, and only Hasan tested positive in the initial tests.

The pacer also apparently tested positive a day before the Pakistan Super League (PSL) was postponed earlier this month in Karachi due to increasing contamination cases among players and officials and even board staff.

Hasan is said to have tested positive after attending a small gathering attended by Islamabad United players, including Australian leg spinner Fawad Ahmed.

Fawad had returned a positive test during the competition and was not allowed to return home until after completing a quarantine period at the hotel.

Hasan and Fawad are part of the Islamabad United outfit in the PSL to resume in June.

A reliable source in the PCB said the relentless Covid-19 tests are being conducted in the Pakistani camp as the squad will depart on March 28 and the board does not want any problems to arise on the eve of departure.

The PCB has yet to confirm whether the entire Pakistani squad will travel to Johannesburg on a chartered flight or whether the players who will only compete in the two-Test series in Zimbabwe will join the rest of the team in mid-April.

Pakistan plays three ODIs and four T20Is in South Africa and two Tests and three T20Is in Zimbabwe.

