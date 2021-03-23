More German companies are looking at the Qatari market, says company council director







“Since the beginning of this year, we have seen an increasing interest from German companies in the Qatari market, not only in the sports sector, in particular, but also in other sectors related to the organization of the 2022 FIFA World Cup, such as technology . for an innovative fan experience, ”AHK Representative Kathrin Lemke told Gulf Times.

“During the year, we expect more digital encounters with German companies from different industries, and we look forward to matching them with potential local partners,” she continued.

The online activity showcased the products and services of German companies from the sports, sports equipment, wearables and furniture sectors and is part of the export promotion program of the German Federal Ministry of Economy and Energy.

Until March 25, all companies are available for one-on-one meetings, said Lemke, adding that local businesses interested in participating in the meetings can reach AHK at [email protected] There is growing interest among German companies to explore a wide variety of sectors in the Qatari market, industry experts revealed at the digital business delegation event hosted Monday by Germany’s Industry & Commerce Office Qatar (AHK) .“Since the beginning of this year, we have seen an increasing interest from German companies in the Qatari market, not only in the sports sector, in particular, but also in other sectors related to the organization of the 2022 FIFA World Cup, such as technology . for an innovative fan experience, ”AHK Representative Kathrin Lemke told Gulf Times.“During the year, we expect more digital encounters with German companies from different industries, and we look forward to matching them with potential local partners,” she continued.The online activity showcased the products and services of German companies from the sports, sports equipment, wearables and furniture sectors and is part of the export promotion program of the German Federal Ministry of Economy and Energy.Until March 25, all companies are available for one-on-one meetings, said Lemke, adding that local businesses interested in participating in the meetings can reach AHK at [email protected] Daniel Schemske, Deputy Ambassador to the German Embassy in Qatar, said: “It is very encouraging to see that restrictions related to the coronavirus pandemic do not undermine German companies’ interest in doing business with their Qatari partners. And the German Chamber does a great job of virtually matching business partners from both countries with events like this one. ”

According to Martina Ziebell, CEO of Mena Business GmbH, the German sports industry is “very happy” to be part of Qatar’s sports community, “not just for the run-up to the World Cup and the World Cup itself, but for all sporting events. come. ”

“This German delegation covers a wide spectrum of sports equipment and related services, such as augmented reality (AR), electric longboards, fun sports items and event space furnishing solutions,” she added.

Participating German companies include Augmania, which specializes in AR for events and marketing; JayKay, whose field of activity is the production of e-trucks and electric longboards. MTS Sportartikel is now engaged in the development, production and trade of sports equipment and toys for indoor and outdoor use.

Sport-Thieme specializes in the development, manufacture and marketing of sports equipment, while sunflex sport focuses on the production and trade of table tennis and fun sports equipment. Wilkhahn produces future-proof product solutions for furnishing offices, canteens, lounges, conferences and team workplaces that promote collaboration, identity and purpose.

The executive partners for the digital affairs delegation include the Federal Ministry of Economy and Energy, AHK, Mena Business, the Association of the German Sporting Goods Industry and the Federation of the German Textile and Fashion Industry.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos