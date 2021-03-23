Guy Walker delves into the transition from AFL and cricket to retirement at the age of 24

Reaching a professional level in a sport is something most people can only dream of – but for Guy Walker, he was able to do it in two different sports.

Playing domestic cricket in Australia for Victoria and then signing an AFL contract with the Melbourne Demons, Walker had so much talent and could have made a huge impression in both games.

Unfortunately, his career was cut short at the age of 24 due to a debilitating shoulder injury.

Never had a problem with my shoulder before. I played my first Big Bash game against the Brisbane Heat in Gabba and felt something threw in my shoulder, ”he said. Sporting news

“I ended up with a major shoulder reconstruction a year later, rehabilitation for a whole year. Unfortunately, the first operation didn’t work well and I was out for a second season in a row. It was a very difficult time, and the start of my shoulder problems.

“I took a step back and was realistic. I was a right-handed fast bowler, and unfortunately I had so many shoulder surgeries that I couldn’t throw properly. I had to sacrifice that loss of cricket and put it down, which was really hard for me.

I made the decision to switch from cricket to AFL. I trained at Melbourne for the first six months. The last session before Christmas I went into a tackle exercise and got tackled by one of the smallest guys on the Melbournes list and felt my shoulder die a little bit.

I walked into the neurologist’s office. I could tell from her face that it was not right. I could see from her face and the first thing she said to me was that you have 40 percent of a shoulder for the rest of your life, and you have to withdraw from cricket and AFL immediately. “

From then on, Walker was left with many questions about where his future would lie.

He now spends some of his time in the player’s development space, looking to give back and learn valuable lessons.

Walker also stays active by going to the gym and surfing – as much as his shoulder allows him.

Despite my injuries, I am still able to stay active and get back into the surf and back to the gym, ”he said.

“I was a professional athlete in two different sports, and the next day I’m just a regular person who stopped playing sports. That was one of the things I struggled with, and I’m still trying to get through it today.

I’ve been able to adjust and live with 40 percent of a shoulder. I wanted to get physical again. One of the things for me was to give my day a little bit of routine.

“I get up at 6am every morning and go to the gym. It would help my day and start my day off, even though I can’t do much, I do some yoga and then a walk in the pool.

“I was in a rut that morning routine that prompted me to be active again. Mentally, it helps me a lot too.”