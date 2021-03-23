Sports
Men’s and women’s tennis programs are racking up wins across the board – the Miami Hurricane
It was a successful weekend for the men’s and women’s tennis programs in Miami, as they went 3-0 together.
Even with a two-hour delay in the rain, the No. 35 women’s team was red hot with a 7-0 win over No. 47 Notre Dame at the Neil Schiff Tennis Center Friday afternoon.
The Hurricanes’ only blemish this afternoon was in the doubles, as Diana Khodan and Maya Tahan fell 6-2 in their collective set. But UM took the double point anyway thanks to victories by Estela Perez-Somarriba and Isabella Pfennig (7-5) and Daevenia Achong and Florencia Urrutia (6-4).
The Canes were perfect in singles against the Irish at the time. Perez-Somarriba, national number 2 in singles, defeated Irish Cameron Corse 6-1, 6-1. Pfennig defeated Notre Dame’s Page Freeman 6-2, 6-1 on second field, Achong won Ally Bojczuk 6-0, 6-1, Tahan defeated Julia Andreach 6-3, 6-2 and Khodan triumphed over ND’s Yashna Yellayi 6 -1, 6-2. The closest individual match of the afternoon took place on field no. 4, where Urrutia had the upper hand over Julia Lilien 2-6, 6-4 and 10-7 in the match selection.
Miami was almost as efficient against Louisville at home on Sunday afternoon. Again, the Canes took the double striker 2 sets to 1.
In singles, Perez-Somarriba picked up where she left off days ago when she won 6-1, 3-1. Her opponent, Nikolina Jovic from Louisville, retired in the second set.
Achong defeated Raven Neely 6-4, 6-3, Khodan defeated Rhea Verma 6-0, 6-1 and Tahan defeated Dina Chaika of the Cardinals 6-2, 6-4.
Two singles matches on Sunday went to a tiebreaker match. Pfennig sent Andrea DiPalma 6-7 (5-7), 6-4, [10-4]Urrutia, meanwhile, fell against UL’s Chelsea Sawyer 6-3, 4-6, [10-3]
“You always gain confidence with victories. I think we’re gaining confidence, but we have to be humble … and know what we’re moving forward, ”said Miami head coach Paige Yaroshuk-Tews in a Miami Athletics post-game release. “I think we play better tennis. I think we’re consistently playing on our terms in more places. I think if you do it for so many games, it just keeps going until next weekend. I think we’ll use this momentum we’ve grabbed and just bring it out. “
The schedule is now 8-5 overall and 5-3 in the Atlantic Coast Conference, and has now won five team games in a row.
The men’s team escaped a five-game slide on Saturday with a 4-3 victory over No. 29 South Florida.
In doubles, Franco Aubone and Benjamin Hannestad won 6-3, and Adria Soriano Barrera and Oren Vasser won with the same score. Bojan Jankulovski and Stephen Madonia trailed 5-4 when their double play was interrupted and the Hurricanes had reached the double play.
The doubles point would prove to be decisive because the sides would split the singles matches equally. Vasser was the first Hurricanes to complete his lone game, beating USF’s Rithvik Bollipalli 6-1, 6-1. Soriano Barrera was next to finish when he took a 6-2, 6-4 win over Chase Ferguson.
Jakub Wojcik of the Bulls defeated Jankulovski 6-3, 6-2, but the Canes reacted when Stefan Milicevic triumphed over Pierre Luquet 6-3, 6-3.
South Florida did win a few singles games, even as the Hurricanes took the overall win. Sergio Gomez Montesa defeated Aubone 7-6, 4-6, [10-5], while Ivan Yatsuk defeated Hannestad in three sets, 7-5, 2-6, 7-6 (8-6).
“We have believed in our team from the start, but this is one of those years where we continue to grow as a team and learn every week,” Piric told Miami Athletics. “We haven’t had much time to prepare for this season and we’re making some adjustments as the season goes on. We’ve seen a lot of growth, even with the recent hits we’ve made, in this team and how they compete. “
With the win, the UM improved to 4-7 overall while holding on to a 2-4 ACC mark.
The women’s team then gets into action with a few weekend games against Wake Forest and North Carolina State on March 26-28 in Coral Gables. The men’s team, meanwhile, hosts Louisville and Notre Dame on the same dates in a pair of men’s / women’s doubleheaders.
