City trio named in USWNT selection





Abby Dahlkemper, Rose Lavelle and Sam Mewis have been called up to the US squad for the upcoming friendlies against Sweden and France.

Ladies Team Catch up with Alex Greenwood: the buzz of adrenaline!

The Manchester City trio are among the 23 players called up by Head Coach Vlatko Andonovski as he continues to prepare his team for this summer’s Olympics. CITY | SIGN UP TO VIEW EXCLUSIVE CONTENT The US will face Sweden at the Stockholms Friends Arena on Saturday, April 10, before traveling to Le Havre to play against France three days later at the Stade Oceane in what are the first games since the Stars and Stripes won the SheBelieves Cup title. in February. Dahlkemper and Lavelle were both part of that squad, with the latter named the tournaments Most Valuable Player after a string of impressive performances, including a match-winning display in the 1-0 victory over Canada. Mewis, named the best female player in an ESPN poll, missed the SheBelieves Cup due to an ankle injury and returns to the squad after a massive training camp in January when she scored her first hat-trick of her career in the 4-0 victory over Colombia. The US has a record of 100% in 2021, with five wins in as many games without conceding a goal. You can keep up to date with how Dahlhemper, Lavelle and Mewis are performing in the latest round of international competitions here at mancity.com. USWNT squad TARGETERS: Jane Campbell (Houston Dash), Casey Murphy (North Carolina Courage), Alyssa Naeher (Chicago Red Stars). DEFENDERS:Alana Cook (Paris Saint-Germain), Abby Dahlkemper (Manchester City), Tierna Davidson (Chicago Red Stars), Crystal Dunn (Portland Thorns FC), Kelley OHara (Washington Spirit), Margaret Purce (Sky Blue FC), Becky Sauerbrunn (Portland Thorns FC), Emily Sonnett (Washington Spirit). MIDDLE FIELDS:Julie Ertz (Chicago Red Stars), Lindsey Horan (Portland Thorns FC), Rose Lavelle (Manchester City, ENG), Catarina Macario (Olympique Lyonnais), Kristie Mewis (Houston Dash), Samantha Mewis (Manchester City, ENG) FORWARD:Carli Lloyd (Sky Blue FC), Alex Morgan (Orlando Pride), Christian Press (Manchester United), Megan Rapinoe (OL Reign), Sophia Smith (Portland Thorns FC), Lynn Williams (North Carolina Courage).

