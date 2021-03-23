Fans are gutted by the sad news from Juan Martin Del Potro





Juan Martin del Potro has confirmed to fans that he is undergoing knee surgery for the fourth time. Photo: Twitter Juan Martin del Potro has shared the scathing news to tennis fans that he has a fourth knee surgery hoping to be fit for the Tokyo Olympics. The popular Argentinian has been injured throughout his career. His latest setback is the eighth time he will undergo surgery since winning his one and only grand slam at the US Open in 2009. ‘SAD NEWS’: Tennis fans were baffled by Serena Williams’ setback WOW: Model claims she was given $ 90,000 to seduce Novak Djokovic The 32-year-old winner of 22 ATP titles has not played since June 2019 after breaking his kneecap at the Queen’s Club Championships in London. However, in an emotional video message he posted on social media, Del Potro confirmed that he would undergo knee surgery as soon as possible, hoping to recover in time for the Olympics – starting in mid-July. Del Potro won a bronze medal in the 2012 Olympics and silver four years later in Rio. He confirmed he would undergo surgery in Chicago on Tuesday. Juan Martin del Potro will have his eighth surgery since winning the US Open title in 2009. Photo: Getty “I have consulted Dr. Jorge Chahla and the news is that I will have another operation on my knee tomorrow,” said del Potro. “We’ve tried conservative therapy, but the pain is still there. (Dr. Chahla) knows I want to play tennis again and play the Olympics, so we agreed that surgery should be done as soon as possible. ‘I hope I can overcome this painful situation. I’ll keep trying. ‘ Del Potro has undergone three surgeries on his knee since his injury at Queen’s, with procedures completed in June 2019, January 2020 and August 2020. The Olympics – postponed for a year after the pandemic – kicks off in Tokyo on July 23, and the tennis tournament kicks off the next day. Tennis world praying for popular star Fans have been left shattered by Del Porto’s latest setback, with the Argentinian receiving an outpouring of support on social media. Story continues Not only insane, but also a shame for tennis. Delpo had every chance to fight for the slams past the big 4. – Henry Gonzalez (@ danigonza01) March 22, 2021 Oh man this is sad. I counted the days before we could see him again. The only silver lining is that his body is still young in tennis terms due to the amount of time he has been missing. – Newday (@Alliswelliswell) March 22, 2021 even more bad luck than Andy Murray (Andy at least managed to make the most of his healthy time). – Pavlo Borysenko (@heppolo) March 22, 2021 About eighth operation since his first battle. 4th on the knee.

The past decade in men’s tennis could have looked very different if Del Potro stayed fit. Unfortunately. – Phineas Gage (@omoolobikan) March 23, 2021 I love Del Potro as much as everyone else, and what a shame his career was cut short by injuries. He could have been a real happier for Nadal and Djokovic.

But how old is he now? How many operations? Maybe it’s time to admit it’s over … – Camille (@ camille_9191) March 22, 2021 with agencies







