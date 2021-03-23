Sports
East Lake High School hockey team is aiming for national title with ‘dynamic duo’ goalkeepers
OLDSMAR, Fla. (WFLA) – The Eagles of East Lake High School conquered Florida for the first time since 2015 and are now aiming for a national title.
Ohh, I was just ecstatic for the boys, said East Lake High School ice hockey head coach Jim Anna.
The team lost in the national championship game last season and although the selection changed, the situation of the goalkeeper remained the same. The Eagles have two elite goalkeepers and they split their starts in the middle.
They’ve been fighting for who’s number one all year, Anna said, so it’s a good, healthy match. They get along well.
We both help each other, frankly, and they are a great duo, said Connor Sheridan, the second goalkeeper.
Sheridan started in that championship game. The Eagles were behind North Broward Preparatory School with two goals in the final period of regulation.
I felt the pressure very much, Sheridan admitted. I just had to rely on my team and I knew they would come out great and they would do a great job in the end.
Myles Bulmer scored the match-equalizing goal with 17 seconds left. He also scored the third goal for the Eagles.
We called a time-out and pulled the goalkeeper back, Anna recalled.
I remember sitting on the couch when they pulled me in front of the sixth player, Sheridan said, and we ended up scoring and the draw and we all got super, super hyped.
Obviously that was a huge goal, said Anna, and I thought, we can never lose in overtime!
Anna predicted it. Matthew Raleigh scored the game-winning goal for the Eagles in less than three minutes after extra time.
It was like a dream come true, said Jackson Gentry, the team’s senior goalkeeper. It felt so great to finally throw our gloves in the air and just have a big group hug with the guys, no better feeling.
Gentry couldn’t have been happier and he didn’t even get into that match. He started the previous game, so he didn’t see any action in the championship game.
When you’re on the couch, the most important thing you want to do is keep the guys going, keep the guys rolling, getting everyone excited and just being a leader, Gentry said.
He has an impressive disposition, mainly because he is an extremely competitive person.
No one can compete like Jackson Gentry, said Anna.
I’ve always had it, just like my dad, Gentry said. I just want to win, so I’ll do everything I can to win whether I’m playing the game or supporting the team on the bench. The main goal is to win, so as long as that happens I’m happy.
That competitive spirit, shared by both keepers, is responsible for pushing them together rather than tearing them apart.
We’re good friends, Sheridan said.
We can always give each other tips on the ice, Gentry said, which is great.
We both motivate each other to get better and we just decided to, well, let’s win every game and we ended up doing that which was great, Sheridan said.
The Eagles and their dynamic duo of goalkeepers will compete in Omaha, Nebraska in April.
Nattys! We’re going to Nattys! exclaimed Gentry. We’re going to play the state champions from the other states, so hopefully we can have some fun. It’s going to be a much higher level of competition and I’m very excited.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]