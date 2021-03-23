East Lake High School hockey team is aiming for national title with ‘dynamic duo’ goalkeepers

OLDSMAR, Fla. (WFLA) – The Eagles of East Lake High School conquered Florida for the first time since 2015 and are now aiming for a national title.

Ohh, I was just ecstatic for the boys, said East Lake High School ice hockey head coach Jim Anna.

The team lost in the national championship game last season and although the selection changed, the situation of the goalkeeper remained the same. The Eagles have two elite goalkeepers and they split their starts in the middle.

They’ve been fighting for who’s number one all year, Anna said, so it’s a good, healthy match. They get along well.

We both help each other, frankly, and they are a great duo, said Connor Sheridan, the second goalkeeper.

Sheridan started in that championship game. The Eagles were behind North Broward Preparatory School with two goals in the final period of regulation.

I felt the pressure very much, Sheridan admitted. I just had to rely on my team and I knew they would come out great and they would do a great job in the end.

Myles Bulmer scored the match-equalizing goal with 17 seconds left. He also scored the third goal for the Eagles.

We called a time-out and pulled the goalkeeper back, Anna recalled.

I remember sitting on the couch when they pulled me in front of the sixth player, Sheridan said, and we ended up scoring and the draw and we all got super, super hyped.

Obviously that was a huge goal, said Anna, and I thought, we can never lose in overtime!

Anna predicted it. Matthew Raleigh scored the game-winning goal for the Eagles in less than three minutes after extra time.

It was like a dream come true, said Jackson Gentry, the team’s senior goalkeeper. It felt so great to finally throw our gloves in the air and just have a big group hug with the guys, no better feeling.

Gentry couldn’t have been happier and he didn’t even get into that match. He started the previous game, so he didn’t see any action in the championship game.

When you’re on the couch, the most important thing you want to do is keep the guys going, keep the guys rolling, getting everyone excited and just being a leader, Gentry said.

He has an impressive disposition, mainly because he is an extremely competitive person.

No one can compete like Jackson Gentry, said Anna.

I’ve always had it, just like my dad, Gentry said. I just want to win, so I’ll do everything I can to win whether I’m playing the game or supporting the team on the bench. The main goal is to win, so as long as that happens I’m happy.

That competitive spirit, shared by both keepers, is responsible for pushing them together rather than tearing them apart.

We’re good friends, Sheridan said.

We can always give each other tips on the ice, Gentry said, which is great.

We both motivate each other to get better and we just decided to, well, let’s win every game and we ended up doing that which was great, Sheridan said.

The Eagles and their dynamic duo of goalkeepers will compete in Omaha, Nebraska in April.

Nattys! We’re going to Nattys! exclaimed Gentry. We’re going to play the state champions from the other states, so hopefully we can have some fun. It’s going to be a much higher level of competition and I’m very excited.