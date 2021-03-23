UMD Men’s Hockey: Scoring a Bus Trip Was a Big Win for Sandelin, Bulldogs Heading to the NCAA Tournament

Making their sixth consecutive NCAA tournament appearance the longest active streak in the country, the Bulldogs received a No. 3 seed and will take on No. 2 Michigan in the first of two NCAA Midwest Regional Semifinals at Scheels on Friday at 3 p.m. Arena in Fargo, North Dakota.

Host and top-ranked North Dakota will play against No. 4 American International in the second semifinal at 8:30 pm with the championship scheduled for 6:30 pm on Saturday.

Sandelin has led the Bulldogs to three national championships in the previous nine NCAA tournaments, winning as No. 3 seed in 2011 and 2018 and No. 1 in 2019, so placing is no problem for the coach.

It’s something we’ve earned as a team, and it feels good. Our technical staff is proud of us. I am proud of our boys and I was looking forward to it. Bulldogs are back in the NCAA tournament to meet a memorable foe from the first title run @duluthnews https://t.co/wysK6VnOFi #fb – Matt Wellens (@mattwellens) March 22, 2021





Opponents do not matter much to Sandelin, who said on Sunday: you get to this point, there are so many good teams.

What the UMD coach was concerned about getting to an NCAA tournament played during a pandemic was whether the Bulldogs would hop on a bus or board a plane this week.

I’m excited we can get on a bus, and it’s not that far away, and it’s clearly a great facility, said Sandelin, whose Bulldogs last played a regional at the Scheels Arena in Fargo in 2017. The first of three consecutive regional titles, UMD defeated Ohio State and Boston University that year to reach the Frozen Four in Chicago. It’s nice that we don’t have to deal with flights and all that stuff, so that’s a nice extra to go there.

NCAA post-season COVID-19 protocols require teams to arrive at their tournament locations three days before their first game so that players, coaches, staff, and other members traveling with the team can be tested and quarantined prior to the tournament. Only after two negative tests 12 hours apart can teams start practicing.

The UMD women’s team arrived in Erie, Pennsylvania on March 12, before playing their first NCAA tournament game on March 15 last week. Due to their arrival time on Friday, they could practice on Saturday evening.

The Bulldogs men are not scheduled to arrive in Fargo after 5:00 p.m. on Tuesday. They will remain in quarantine for almost all of Wednesday before finally going to practice at the Scheels Arena on Thursday.

That’s why Sandelin was hoping for the four and a half hour bus ride to Fargo. His team will be able to come into practice on Tuesday before he leaves. That might not have been the case if they had flown to Colorado, Connecticut, or New York.

You might look at two days off before you practice and then play, so that was something we thought about, Sandelin said. We also had a small skate (Sunday), in case that was a situation where we had to fly and couldn’t skate at home before we took off. Now that they were in Fargo, you have the opportunity to skate on Tuesday. I understand that no one is practicing anywhere, especially in the Fargo region.

Bulldog bites

The NCAA and ESPN have announced updated times for this week’s NCAA tournament games , with the only change to the regional in Fargo that the championship will be rolled back from 5.30pm on Saturdays to 6.30pm

Off in Loveland, Colorado, the game in Minnesota against Omaha on Saturday went from a 8:00 PM CT start to 9:00 PM Saturday night in Minnesota. Regional champions have been crowned in Bridgeport, Connecticut and Fargo before the Gophers enter the NCAA tournament.