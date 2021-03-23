Sports
UMD Men’s Hockey: Scoring a Bus Trip Was a Big Win for Sandelin, Bulldogs Heading to the NCAA Tournament
Making their sixth consecutive NCAA tournament appearance the longest active streak in the country, the Bulldogs received a No. 3 seed and will take on No. 2 Michigan in the first of two NCAA Midwest Regional Semifinals at Scheels on Friday at 3 p.m. Arena in Fargo, North Dakota.
Host and top-ranked North Dakota will play against No. 4 American International in the second semifinal at 8:30 pm with the championship scheduled for 6:30 pm on Saturday.
Sandelin has led the Bulldogs to three national championships in the previous nine NCAA tournaments, winning as No. 3 seed in 2011 and 2018 and No. 1 in 2019, so placing is no problem for the coach.
It’s something we’ve earned as a team, and it feels good. Our technical staff is proud of us. I am proud of our boys and I was looking forward to it.
Bulldogs are back in the NCAA tournament to meet a memorable foe from the first title run @duluthnews https://t.co/wysK6VnOFi #fb
– Matt Wellens (@mattwellens) March 22, 2021
Opponents do not matter much to Sandelin, who said on Sunday: you get to this point, there are so many good teams.
What the UMD coach was concerned about getting to an NCAA tournament played during a pandemic was whether the Bulldogs would hop on a bus or board a plane this week.
I’m excited we can get on a bus, and it’s not that far away, and it’s clearly a great facility, said Sandelin, whose Bulldogs last played a regional at the Scheels Arena in Fargo in 2017. The first of three consecutive regional titles, UMD defeated Ohio State and Boston University that year to reach the Frozen Four in Chicago. It’s nice that we don’t have to deal with flights and all that stuff, so that’s a nice extra to go there.
NCAA post-season COVID-19 protocols require teams to arrive at their tournament locations three days before their first game so that players, coaches, staff, and other members traveling with the team can be tested and quarantined prior to the tournament. Only after two negative tests 12 hours apart can teams start practicing.
The UMD women’s team arrived in Erie, Pennsylvania on March 12, before playing their first NCAA tournament game on March 15 last week. Due to their arrival time on Friday, they could practice on Saturday evening.
The Bulldogs men are not scheduled to arrive in Fargo after 5:00 p.m. on Tuesday. They will remain in quarantine for almost all of Wednesday before finally going to practice at the Scheels Arena on Thursday.
That’s why Sandelin was hoping for the four and a half hour bus ride to Fargo. His team will be able to come into practice on Tuesday before he leaves. That might not have been the case if they had flown to Colorado, Connecticut, or New York.
You might look at two days off before you practice and then play, so that was something we thought about, Sandelin said. We also had a small skate (Sunday), in case that was a situation where we had to fly and couldn’t skate at home before we took off. Now that they were in Fargo, you have the opportunity to skate on Tuesday. I understand that no one is practicing anywhere, especially in the Fargo region.
Bulldog bites
The NCAA and ESPN have announced updated times for this week’s NCAA tournament games, with the only change to the regional in Fargo that the championship will be rolled back from 5.30pm on Saturdays to 6.30pm
Off in Loveland, Colorado, the game in Minnesota against Omaha on Saturday went from a 8:00 PM CT start to 9:00 PM Saturday night in Minnesota. Regional champions have been crowned in Bridgeport, Connecticut and Fargo before the Gophers enter the NCAA tournament.
ESPN announced the broadcast teams for each region. Leah Hextall, the first woman to ever play play-by-play for an NHL game to be televised nationally, will be on the call in Fargo, along with Dave Starman, an NCHC analyst for CBS Sports Network. Both Bulldogs games this weekend, if UMD plays two, will be broadcast on ESPNU.
- The Bulldogs compete in the NCAA tournament and are ranked ninth by both USCHO.com and USA Today / USA Hockey polls released Monday.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]