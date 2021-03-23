Lincoln tennis player beats his own best friend and takes third place in the tournament

A Lincolnshire tennis player has taken third place in a nationwide tournament after a win against his own best friend.

Dan Cox, from Lincoln, beat best friend Sean Hodkin on Sunday March 21st to take himself a top 3 position in the UK Pro League

The 30-year-old went on Saturday’s semi-finals to British No.18 Mark Whitehouse in a super tie-break, but returned in style to knock down his friend Hodkin, eight years his junior, 6-1 6-2. throw.

The UK Pro League, the Premier League of British tennis, is the brainchild of Jamie Delgado coach Andy Murrays, bringing together the country’s best professional players in nine separate weeks from March to November.

Players compete competitively on a daily basis throughout the season and Cox, who reached the first round of Wimbledon in 2011 and 2014 before retiring from the tour, believes the distinctive character is just what his career needs.

Cox said, “This format is incredible for my game.

“I will come back and play as many games. I try to play as much of it as possible. At the moment my ranking is not very high, so I will always need a wildcard to participate in this event.

“Maybe I should leave and try to improve my ranking first so that I can qualify without having to get a wildcard.

“I think only having lost yesterday’s mentality in the semifinals. I’ve done well to come back and stay mentally stable and focus on the goals I want to improve in my game, instead of. to think this is a third-fourth game. out ‘.

“I was very happy with the way I came out and played positively.”

The UK Pro League includes players competing in a round-robin format in eight individual weeks of qualification, with the weekend playoffs giving them the chance to accumulate ranking points to qualify for the Novembers Finals Week.

Cox finished fourth in Week 1 with a ten-point swipe, and his performance that went even better in Week 2 earned him another 12 in the table.



The Lincolnshire star finished second in Pool A behind Anton Matusevich and is showing promising signs of consistency for the rest of the season.

Cox has gone through a turbulent tennis career, hanging up his racket in 2017 after experiencing physical and financial difficulties and choosing to found Lincoln Tennis Academy.

Hes previously praised the UK Pro League for revitalizing his career and is hoping for a second resurgence after reaching a career-high world ranking of No. 206 in 2014.

Third and fourth place finishes aren’t bad and Cox, who lives in Lincoln with his wife Jola, enjoyed grabbing the bragging rights against Hodkin at the Dan Maskell Tennis Center.

Cox added, “We know each other so well and were very good friends.

“It’s always a tough game to play because you don’t really know how to master that competitive side that you don’t want to get in his face, and vice versa. It’s always going to be a pretty tough game.

“I’m that type of guy and I’ve had that competitive streak in me as long as I live. Unfortunately I had to play my best friend! It’s always hard.”

With a prize pool of around 500,000 and broadcast live on BT Sport, the UK Pro League is the only place where the British squad will gather to compete all year round.