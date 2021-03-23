According to Evander Holyfield representatives, Mike Tyson has turned down the $ 25 million fight offer





Mike Tyson and Evander Holyfield have been negotiating to fight each other for the third time, but it looks like that fight won’t take place anyway. According to Holyfield representatives, Tyson rejected a $ 25 million guaranteed bid to fight Holyfield on Memorial Day. “We thought this was a done deal, but it soon fell apart when the people at Tyson declined all offers,” said Kris Lawrence, Holyfield’s manager. said in a statement via NYFights.com. “We were negotiating in good faith the whole time and it seems we ended up wasting our time.” The statement makes it quite clear that Holyfield’s representatives place all the blame on Tyson and his camp for the failed negotiations. The parties have been in intense negotiations for several months and Team Holyfield sincerely believed a deal was imminent, especially after the Hard Rock threw its backing behind the project and multiple other offers transferred to Team Tyson. However, Team Tysons’ demands recently became untenable, and not what Mike Tyson had originally agreed in direct talks with Holyfield. Drama between Tyson and Triller This report from Holyfield’s camp may be a direct result of a drama between Tyson and PPV service Triller. Tyson teamed up with Triller for his exhibition fight against Roy Jones Jr. in 2020, and they reportedly own the rights to one more Tyson fight. If they have the rights to market another Tyson fight, Tyson is definitely not interested. He posted a statement on Instagram on Thursday stating that he has no deal with Triller and has no plans to deal with them in the future. It seems like Triller disagrees. On Sunday, Triller seemingly responded to Tyson’s claims. Michael Woods of RingTV.com reported this Triller sent a letter to various broadcasting platforms that confirms their right to market another Tyson fight. Story continues From NYFights.com: Trillers legal team has sent alerts to various cable and satellite companies, platforms and broadcasters, informing them that Triller claims they have the right to accept or pass as the main producer / promoter / marketer for the next Tyson fight. And if that isn’t pulled out, that contractual reality isn’t met, then any Tyson fight that could be scheduled for May 29, or anytime, wouldn’t be kosher. According to Woods, the news that Triller insists it owns the rights to the next Tyson fight is brand new and was only heard from negotiators in recent days. Neither Tyson nor his representatives have publicly commented on his reported rejection of the $ 25 million bid with Holyfield. BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – AUGUST 09: Heavyweight boxing legends Mike Tyson and Evander Holyfield attend the 19th Annual Harold and Carole Pump Foundation Gala at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on August 9, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Michael Tullberg / Getty Images) More from Yahoo Sports:

