MEN’S HOCKEY: Bemidji State dances at Division I level for 5th time, but the program’s post-season history goes back even further





The Beavers have made 31 national tournaments of all time dating back to 1967-68. BSU will appear in its 18th NCAA tournament at every level, including 13 appearances at the Division II and III levels over a 16-year period between 1983 and 1998. Bemidji State claimed six national championships during that period, with D- II titles in 1984, 1993, 1994, 1995 and 1997, as well as a D-III title in 1986. As NAIA members, BSU held seven national titles from 1968 to 1980. In the sixth season after reaching the Division I level in 1999-2000, Bemidji State broke through with its maiden trip to the NCAA tournament at the highest level of college hockey. The Beavers took home the College Hockey America conference tournament title in 2004-05 and won a spot in the Big Dance. They nearly beat No. 1 seed and eventual national champion Denver in the first round and fell 4-3 in overtime.

Wisconsin was also BSU’s first round opponent in 2006, and again the Beavers suffered a defeat to eventual national champion, who lost 4-0. The 2009 tournament is one that no Bemidji State fan will forget. The Beavers upset best-seeded Notre Dame 5-1 and hit their tickets to the Frozen Four with a 4-1 win over Cornell. Miami defeated BSU in the national semifinals in a 4-1 win. In 2010, Bemidji State was upset by Niagara in the CHA semifinals, yet managed to earn his first-ever at-large NCAA bid. Playing with the top seed to date, No. 2 seed BSU dropped a 5-1 decision to Michigan in the first round. After four appearances, the Beavers have gone 2-4 all-time in the NCAA DI Tournament game. Including this season, they carried seed No. 4 in their region four times and once with seed No. 2 in 2010. The 2021 tournament marks the second time that Bemidji State has received a major bid for the tournament, along with 2010. BSU has earned automatic bids as champions of College Hockey America tournaments in 2005, 2006 and 2009. The Beavers are in the NCAA field for the first time this season as WCHA members. They were members of College Hockey America from 1999 to 2010 and will join the new CCHA in time for the upcoming 2021-22 season. 2005 Northeast Regional (in Amherst, Massachusetts) Denver, L, 4-3 (OT) 2006 Midwest Regional (in Green Bay, Wis.) Wisconsin, L, 4-0 2009 Midwest Regional (in Grand Rapids, Michigan) Notre Dame, W, 5-1 Championship match Cornell, W, 4-1 Frozen Four (in Washington, DC) Miami, L, 4-1 2010 Midwest Regional (at Fort Wayne, Ind.) Michigan, L, 5-1 REGIONAL MIDWEST Fargo, ND (Friday, March 26 – Saturday, March 27) 1. North Dakota (21-5-1) vs. 4. American International (3/15-0), 8:30 PM Friday (ESPN3) 2. Michigan (15-10-1) vs. 3. Minnesota Duluth (10/14/2), Friday 3 p.m. (ESPNU) Saturday Championship, 6.30pm (ESPNU) REGIONAL EAST Bridgeport, Conn. (Friday March 26 – Saturday March 27) 1. Wisconsin (9-20-1) vs. 4. Bemidji State (9/15/3), Friday afternoon (ESPN2) 2. UMass (16-5-4) vs. 3. Lake Superior State (6/19-3), 5:30 pm Friday (ESPNU) Saturday championship, 4 p.m. (ESPNU) NORTH REGIONAL Albany, NY (Saturday March 27 – Sunday March 28) 1. Boston College (17-5-1) vs. 4. Notre Dame (14-13-2), Saturday afternoon (ESPNEWS) 2. St. Cloud State (10-17-0) vs. 3. Boston University (10-4-1), 5:30 p.m. Saturday (ESPNEWS) Sunday Championship, 4.30pm (ESPN2) WEST REGIONAL Loveland, Colo. (Saturday March 27 – Sunday March 28) 1. Minnesota (23-6-0) vs. 4. Nebraska Omaha (10/14/1), Saturday 9 p.m. (ESPNU) 2. MSU-Mankato (20-4-1) vs. 3. Quinnipiac (7/17/4), Saturday 4 PM (ESPN3) Sunday Championship, 7 p.m. (ESPN2)

