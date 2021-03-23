The true story of the Chinese table tennis team is more burning than the TV series!

The final of the 2016 Olympic Men’s Table Tennis Team was held on 17 August 2016, local time. The Chinese team eventually beat the Japanese team by a total score of 3: 1 to win the championship. Photo by Chinanews reporter Sheng Jiapeng Recently, a film and television drama about Guoping is currently on the air, and some of the storylines have sparked intense discussions among the audience. Some people

The final of the 2016 Olympic Men’s Table Tennis Team was held on 17 August 2016, local time. The Chinese team eventually beat the Japanese team by a total score of 3: 1 to win the championship.

Photo by Chinanews reporter Sheng Jiapeng

Recently, there is currently a film and television drama about Guoping on the air, and some of the storylines have sparked intense discussions among the audience.

Some people say the plot is a bit too fictional, and some say they feel Guoping’s ghost.

As the famous master of the Chinese sports world, Guoping’s story is actually much more than a movie and television drama can fully sum up.

The real stories that happened in Guoping are much more shocking than the fictional storylines.

Animation dad

In 1959, at the 25th World Table Tennis Championships in West Germany, Rong Guotuan won the championship.

This is also New China’s first world champion.

From that moment on, table tennis gradually became a shining golden sign in the history of Chinese sport.

That year marked the 10th anniversary of the founding of the People’s Republic of China. The Daqing oil field was discovered, the top ten buildings in the capital were completed, and China embarked on a path of development.

In the future, the ping pong event, known as the “national game”, has also seen setbacks and glory in its development in China. The sweat and tears of countless players have been swayed during those exciting years.

In September 2019, the son of Xu Xin and Yao Yan, the “Ping Pong Couple”, was born. His father was nicknamed “Big Python” and his son was called “Little Snake”.

But not long after Xiao Snake was born, the new crown epidemic began to spread around the world.

National Ping Pong was in the critical period of preparation for the Tokyo Olympics, so private training was conducted abroad, and Xu Xin was no exception.

Screenshot of Weibo from Yao Yan.

As a result, the father and son would not see each other for a few months.

One day, Xu Xin took advantage of the wash time to make video with Xiao Snake, and found that his son likes to brush his own teeth, so he kept brushing, always brushing.

It sounds funny and bitter.

Fans joked that Xiao Snake might think his dad is a cartoon.

Netizens responded to screenshots.

Xu Xin’s experience is no exception. The prosperous national table tennis team is the result of the concerted efforts of generations of players and coaches.

It was they who endured loneliness under the field and withstood the pressure on the field that made the national anthem sound over and over in the world arena.

Powerful demon king

Followed by TV stations since childhood, Ai Fukuhara is not only the pride of Japanese table tennis, but also a “porcelain doll” that Chinese fans love. Many of the national table tennis players are close friends.

On August 7, 2012 local time, in the women’s table tennis final of the London Olympics, the Chinese team swept the Japanese team 3-0 to win the gold medal.

The photo shows Fukuhara Ai congratulating the Chinese women’s table tennis team.

Photo by reporter Liao Pan

However, these close friends began to beat one by one in the arena, and the image of Fukuhara Ai and Guoping’s “great devil” became popular among the people.

For the 2007 World Table Tennis Championships in Zagreb, Ai Fukuhara received a small fish pendant from Wang Nan. She said it was a lucky fish, which would allow her to avoid Wang Nan when drawing lots, and it is best to avoid all Chinese players.

In fact, this is not only the wish of Fukuhara Ai alone, but also the common ambition of many foreign federation players over the years.

The Chinese players in the international competitions are too hard to beat.

In the end, at the World Table Tennis Championships in Zagreb, the Chinese team took away the men’s and women’s singles champions and runners-up.

In this way, the story of raising more than one flag has been staged countless times in the table tennis arena and national table tennis has unshakable dominance in world table tennis.

Sometimes even enjoy the treatment of the “big villain”.

After the rise of the national table tennis, the ITTF has repeatedly reformed the ball, racket and competition system, and some of these reform measures are clearly targeting Chinese players.

The women’s singles final of the table tennis Olympic Games in Rio was launched among Chinese athletes. After seven fierce games, Ding Ning defeated Li Xiaoxia 4-3 to win the championship.

The photo shows the award ceremony.

Photo by Du Yang, a reporter from China News Service

For example, in 2008, after China’s men’s and women’s table tennis took the top three in singles respectively, the number of singles for each association at the Olympics was reduced to two.

Since then, there will be no more grand event in which the three national flags of the Olympic Games table tennis are hoisted at the same time.

At the subsequent London Olympics and the Rio Olympics, the men’s and women’s singles players sent by the Chinese team met with success in the final.

This is very similar to the big devil in those comic stories, in that he cannot be defeated in a head-on showdown, so it takes some conditions to limit him.

But reality is not cartoon. Guoping has never really been overthrown by these restrictions over the years.

On the field, strength is always the most important.

National football!

National football!

In March last year, the National Ping Pong Group went to Qatar to participate in the Open after completing overseas training.

At the time, the country was still shrouded in the shadow of the epidemic, and many people’s lives and work were affected by the epidemic. Even as domestic epidemic prevention is steadily progressing, I can’t help but worry.

Before the game, the members of the national table tennis team discussed and decided to donate all the prize money obtained at this station to the front lines of the fight against the epidemic.

And Liu Shiwen, who has already decided to withdraw from the competition due to injury, has decided to donate an equal amount of the singles championship bonus.

It was Malone who called the players to a meeting and he was the captain of the men’s team.

Under this news, some people complained that the former little Malone was already alone.

Malone celebrated in the game.

In the men’s singles final of the 2020 ITTF Finals in Zhengzhou, Chinese player Ma Long beat his teammate Fan Zhendong 4-1 to win the championship.

Photo by China News Agency reporter Kan Li

From the teenage genius who debuted in the era of Ma Lin and Wang Liqin, to the Japanese media dubbed “The Destruction Dragon of the Empire” and the hexagonal warrior, Ma Long has carried the invisible flag of Guoping.

What kind of flag is this?

In a country of more than a billion inhabitants, there is no shortage of other ball sports with excellent performances, but only table tennis can be called a national game.

At the Olympics, national table tennis can always inspire confidence, even if other events fail.

The same is true outside the stadium. Whether it’s ping pong diplomacy decades ago or donations and materials during the current epidemic, national table tennis can always bring hope to the motherland.

Screenshot from Ma Long’s Weibo.

Two years after Rong Guotuan won the men’s singles championship at the World Table Tennis Championships, he won the Chinese team’s first men’s team championship at the World Table Tennis Championships along with Xu Yinsheng and Zhuang Zedong.

Before starting the final game, Rong Guotuan shook off his towel and shouted, How many backs can there be in life!

Don’t fight right now, when will you stay

And now, after decades, the players still cling to this national table tennis spirit, just like their predecessors.

At this year’s Spring Festival, the national table tennis players again spent a training camp.

Ma Long said: In 2021 we are united and we are optimistic again.

In the photo he sent, the guys from the men’s team were holding red envelopes and smiling cheerfully.

Behind them, is the national flag and the four characters bearing the mission.

(Author Wang Hao)