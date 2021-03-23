IPL 2021: Bangladesh Cricket board reconsiders NOC to Shakib Al Hasan





BCB reconsiders Shakib’s IPL 2021 NOC. Photo: BCCI The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has said it is reconsidering issuing a No-Objection Certificate (NOC) to all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan for the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021. This comes after Shakib openly slapped BCB for misreading his letter when he asked the board for permission to play in the IPL and not participate in the two-game test series against Sri Lanka. Akram Khan, BCB’s cricket operations chairman, has now said that if Shakib wants to play the Test matches, it will be considered in the coming days. “I heard he said I didn’t read his letter. Maybe I misunderstood his letter. He wants to play Tests, according to what he said. In the coming days we will discuss his NOC. Interest, he will play Tests. in Sri Lanka. We will decide on the rest after hearing the whole interview, “said ESPNcricinfo as Akram. Shakib wrote in the letter that he wants to play the IPL instead of the Test series in Sri Lanka, he added. Earlier, Shakib had hit a hit with the BCB for suggesting he doesn’t want to play the game’s longest format. Shakib clarified that he simply does not want to play the upcoming two-game test series against Sri Lanka as he wants to play the IPL to prepare for this year’s T20 World Cup, which will be played in India. “These two tests are our last games in the World Test Championship, so it’s not like we’re going to play the final. We’re at the very bottom of the points table. I don’t think it makes much difference. The other important reason is that it World Cup T20 taking place in India later this year It is a very important tournament where we have a lot to achieve There is not much to achieve in these two tests I think it is a better option that I prepare for something bigger, Shakib told Cricfrenzy, as reported by ESPNcricinfo. “Those who keep saying I don’t want to play Tests, I’m sure they haven’t read my letter. I didn’t mention anywhere in my letter to the BCB that I don’t want to play Tests. I wrote that I want to play the IPL to get me. prepare for the World Cup, ”he added. Shakib will appear in this year’s IPL for Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) after being bought by the franchise for 3.2 crore at the players auction held in February.







