Penn State Football Pro Day to Air Live on B1G Network

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. Penn State’s 2021 Pro Day, scheduled for Thursday, March 25, will be broadcast live on B1G Network. Dave Revsine, Howard Griffith and Krystle Rich will receive the call. The broadcast will begin at 11 a.m.ET from Holuba Hall. Coverage of Penn State’s eight Pro Day contestants lasts for two hours, and the show ends at 1 p.m. ET. Six soccer players from Penn State TE Pat Freiermuth , OL Will Fries , OL Michal Menet , OR Jayson Oweh , LB Micah Parsons and the Shaka Toney each earned official invites to the 2021 NFL Combine. The Nittany Lions have had 26 NFL Combine entrants in the past four years with eight athletes in 2018, seven in 2019, and five in 2020. The combine is virtual under current COVID-19 health and safety protocols this year, but the NFL has still released a full invitee list. All six players will participate in Pro Day along with S Lamont Wade and OL Steven Gonzalez Penn State Football will be broadcasting a Pro Day Live Show with Mitch Gerber hosting, which will be continued after B1G Network broadcast. The show can be viewed on Twitter or Facebook Live. Penn State Football kicked off its 15 spring practices. Mar. 15. Penn State is returning 38 lettermen from last year’s squad, 16 for offense, 20 for defense, and three for special teams. Of those 38 letter men, 20 are returning starters, nine for offense, eight for defense, and three for special teams. Returning starters include 2020 All-Big Ten second team honorees Mike Miranda Jahan Dotson and Rasheed Walker , third team honorees Jaquan Brisker and Joey Porter Jr. , as well as selections for honorable mentions Tariq Castro-Fields PJ Mustipher , and Brandon Smith The Nittany Lions will open the 2021 campaign in Wisconsin on September 4. Related videos







