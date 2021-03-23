UNC women’s tennis reflects on the record-breaking winning streak of a total of 35 games

The UNC women’s tennis team has not lost a game since the start of the 2019-2020 season.

But last week, one of the senior tennis stars Makenna Jones professors asked her about her team’s record-breaking 35-match win streak.

Jones had no idea the streak even existed.

None of my teammates have even talked about it, and I think that just goes to show it’s really unimportant, “Jones said.” We just have such a good time and work hard at every game. It’s just something that exists.

The current roster of teams is the longest in program history, surpassing the 2015 squad with 27 games in a row by eight. Those victories have led the team to win back-to-back ITA Indoor national titles, another first for the program.

The success of the Tar Heels this season can be attributed to many factors, but three of the most important are red-shirt seniors Jones, Sara Daavettila and Alexa Graham. These players have racked up a total of 356 wins in singles to date, along with a multitude of individual awards.

Of the national team’s five indoor crowns that have won the Tar Heels, Jones, Daavettila and Graham have led the team to three of them: 2018, 2020 and 2021.

The history of success was certainly there, Jones said. But when Alexa, Sara, and I came in, we all joked: Let’s see how many rings we can get while we were here. ”

The women returned for their sophomore year after a shortened COVID-19 season, and will be joined by 10 other players, including freshman Fiona Crawley, sophomore Elizabeth Scotty and junior Cameron Morra.

The talent these 13 players bring to court is curated by head coach Brian Kalbas, the most winning coach in ACC women’s tennis history. This season marks Kalbas 18th with UNC, and the streak is one of countless UNC records he’s shattered.

I’m proud of our consistency as a program over the years, Kalbas said. They really are the players we recruit. The players who come in every day who respect our schedule, what tried to do and the tradition we have established.

Kalbas has a ‘person-over-player’ mentality with his team, focusing on his players as humans first and athletes second. Jones said this approach has fostered confidence and a more team-oriented mindset within the often individualized sport.

Kalbas has never had a player transfer from the program.

However, the past two seasons weren’t always 7-0 shutouts for Kalbas and UNC.

When UNC faced No. 3 Texas a in the ITA Indoor National Championship this winter, the team faced a difficult situation. Trailing the Longhorns, 3-2, the Tar Heels had to take points off both of the remaining courses to be victorious. Crawley and Scotty fought hard to come back from behind and both defeated their opponents for the league title.

Never lose faith in dealing with adverse situations with balance and excellence, Jones said. That’s what got us where we are, instead of focusing on: keep winning, keep winning.

UNC’s mix of talent and coaching is a recipe every tennis team needs for success. And seeing each match as a new challenge allowed the players to play in the moment, bow their heads and train as hard as possible.

No wonder Jones didn’t know the streak existed.

I think the great thing about our team is that we don’t play with anything to defend or try not to lose, senior Alle Sanford said. Every time we go out we try to win and focus on that match.

